Bowling Green, KY

Cristian Conyer commits to Tennessee

By Dan Harralson
 3 days ago
2023 cornerback prospect Cristian Conyer announced his college commitment Sunday.

Conyer committed to Tennessee over Kentucky.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pound Conyer is from South Warren High School in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Tennessee has 14 commitments for its 2023 football recruiting class: Quarterback Nico Iamaleava Jr, tight end Ethan Davis, offensive lineman Ayden Bussell, defensive lineman Trevor Duncan, safety Jack Luttrell, edge rusher Nathan Robinson, wide receiver Nate Spillman, edge rusher Caleb Herring, safety Sylvester Smith, linebacker Will Stallings Jr., safety John Slaughter, linebacker Jeremiah Telander, defensive lineman Tyree Weathersby and Conyer.

#Recruiting#American Football
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
