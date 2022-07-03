ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WOOD TV8

Dive team joins river search for missing Niles man

By Christa Ferguson
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iQby4_0gTuLJE600

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WOOD) — The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office dive team is searching the Morrison Channel and St. Joseph River for a missing man from Niles.

Michael Grant, 68, was visiting family and friends at Pier 33 near slip 41 when he disappeared around 11:30 p.m. Saturday. Authorities say Grant left to use the restroom and never returned.

Grant’s family and officers from the St. Joseph Department of Public Safety searched the area and his home, to no avail.

The Berrien County Sheriff Department, United States Coast Guard and Great Lakes Drone Company have since joined the search.

Anyone with information in the case can contact the sheriff’s office at 269.983.7141.

Comments / 1

Related
Midland Daily News

Body of missing Michigan man found in St. Joseph River

No foul play is suspected in the death of a Niles man who was reported missing Saturday evening and was found in the St. Joseph River two days later. Michigan State Police issued an endangered, missing advisory around 5 p.m. on Saturday for 28-year-old John Robertson after he left his keys in the ignition of his vehicle and threatened suicide. He was last seen at 706 Hickory St. in Niles, MSP said in the advisory.
NILES, MI
abc57.com

Man arrested for boating under the influence

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. -- A South Haven man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly boating under the influence of alcohol on the Black River, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office. Marine deputies were on patrol on Saturday when they stopped a 2021 Chaparral pleasure craft for operating...
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

Missing Niles man found dead

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. -- A man who went missing Saturday night at Pier 33 in St. Joseph was found dead on Monday. The body of 68-year-old Michael Grant was located in the Morrison Channel near slip 21 by the Berrien County Sheriff Department Marine Division and Great Lakes Drone Company.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Morrison Channel#United States Coast Guard#Great Lakes Drone Company
WISH-TV

22-month-old boy dies after rescued from northern Indiana lake

HUDSON, Ind. (WISH) — A 22-month-old boy died Sunday after he was recovered from a northern Indiana lake on Saturday, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said Tuesday. A news release from Indiana conservation officers did not give the child’s name. An autopsy was done Tuesday at the Northeast...
FORT WAYNE, IN
abc57.com

Police looking for missing Niles man near Pier 33

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. -- On Saturday around 11:30 p.m., a 68-year-old Niles man left his friends and family to use the restroom at Pier 33 near slip 41, and did not return, according to the St. Joseph Department of Public Safety. The man has been identified as Michael Grant, according...
NILES, MI
abc57.com

Crews on scene of fire on Harrison Street

ELKHART, Ind. – Firefighters are at the scene of a house fire in the 900 block of Harrison Street in Elkhart. The call reporting the fire came in at 1:20 p.m. on Wednesday. A witness on scene said a dog died in the fire.
ELKHART, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Girl Alerts Family To Blaze

A home originally built in 1861 was a total loss after a fire Tuesday morning, and a little girl may have saved the lives of those living in the home. County records indicate the home, at 8229 N. Old Ind. 15, Leesburg, is owned by Peter T. Gawthrop, Syracuse. Milford...
LEESBURG, IN
22 WSBT

Investigators are following a trail of fires and vandalism at Penn Park

Penn Fire was dispatched to a fire at Penn Park just after 8 p.m. Sunday. The crew spent half an hour putting out the flames, but the first base dugout was at a complete loss. Penn Fire Battallion Chief Anthony Alwine said that this is just another hit for the little league park. Chief Alwine recounted a handful of other cases of fire at the park over the last few weeks. Penn Park has now lost a dugout and port-a-potty, and has seen damage to a number of trash cans. Many standing trashcans have been found to have previously burned bottles, indicating that there was an attempt to burn the trash can. This string of incidents began just a few weeks ago. Chief Alwine believes these were all intentional, and all connected.
OSCEOLA, IN
abc57.com

Missing two-year-old found safe in Elkhart County

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. – A two-year-old who went missing on C.R. 30 on Monday night was found safe, the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office announced. At 8:27 p.m., deputies were notified of a missing two-year-old child from a residence in the 30000 block of C.R. 30. Deputies at the...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Tuesday shooting in South Bend under investigation

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- South Bend Violent Crimes Unit is investigating a shooting that occurred around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the South Bend Police Department. One person was injured in the shooting, and they reportedly checked themselves in to South Bend Memorial hospital. The name of the victim and...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

South Bend Police searching for missing 39-year-old woman

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police need your help finding a missing 39-year-old woman. Elizabeth Gearhart’s last known contact was on April 25, 2022, in South Bend, but her disappearance was just recently reported to the South Bend Police Department. Elizabeth is 4′10″ and weighs 116 pounds....
SOUTH BEND, IN
MLive

St. Joseph police searching for missing 68-year-old Niles man

BERRIEN COUNTY, MI - Emergency responders are searching for a missing 68-year-old man last seen with family and friends Saturday night. Niles man Michael Grant was visiting family and friends at Pier 33 on Saturday, July 3, when he left to use the restroom at 11:30 p.m. and never returned, police said.
NILES, MI
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy