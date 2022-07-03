Dive team joins river search for missing Niles man

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WOOD) — The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office dive team is searching the Morrison Channel and St. Joseph River for a missing man from Niles.

Michael Grant, 68, was visiting family and friends at Pier 33 near slip 41 when he disappeared around 11:30 p.m. Saturday. Authorities say Grant left to use the restroom and never returned.

Grant’s family and officers from the St. Joseph Department of Public Safety searched the area and his home, to no avail.

The Berrien County Sheriff Department, United States Coast Guard and Great Lakes Drone Company have since joined the search.

Anyone with information in the case can contact the sheriff’s office at 269.983.7141.