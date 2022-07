NORWALK — Their names may appear on a marquee one day. They may scroll by on closing credits. They may be printed in the Who’s Who of a Playbill. For the last few weeks, 48 high school students from across the country worked tirelessly to make that dream a reality at The Norwalk Conservatory of the Arts’ inaugural pre-college program. The intensive program gave performing arts students an understanding and feel of the city’s new college conservatory, which will open in fall 2023.

