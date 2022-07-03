ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Lincoln, Minnehaha counties, NWS says

By Shelly Conlon, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
 3 days ago

The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a severe thunderstorm watch Sunday night for southeastern South Dakota, including Lincoln and Minnehaha counties.

The watch is expected to last until 7 p.m., according to the weather service.

More: Sioux Falls is dry, NWS says. Precipitation amounts are below monthly average.

Hail up to 2 inches in size is possible, along with wind gusts that could reach up to 70 mph, the watch states. Frequent lightning is also possible.

For live updates, follow below to stay weather aware:

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Lincoln, Minnehaha counties, NWS says

