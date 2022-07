Dr. Jesse John Morris, age 100, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Sunday, July 3, 2022 at his home. Born in Pasquotank County, NC on October 9, 1921 he was the son of the late Jesse John Morris and Kathryn Sawyer Morris. He served his country honorably in the U. S. Army during World War II and in the U. S. Air Force during the Korean War. After earning his B. S. degree from Wake Forest University, he then received his D. D. S. (Doctor of Dental Surgery) from Emory University and retired from his dental practice after 31 years. He was a well-known farmer in the Weeksville Township of Pasquotank County. Dr. Morris was a member of First United Methodist Church in Elizabeth City, where he was a former member of the choir.

ELIZABETH CITY, NC ・ 23 HOURS AGO