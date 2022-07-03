ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bibb County, GA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bibb, Jones by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-03 17:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-03 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If you see wind...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Meriwether, Pike, Upson by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 17:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-03 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If you see wind damage...hail or flooding...wait until the storm has passed...and then call the National Weather Service toll free at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA. Target Area: Meriwether; Pike; Upson The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Meriwether County in west central Georgia Southwestern Pike County in west central Georgia Northwestern Upson County in west central Georgia * Until 615 PM EDT. * At 540 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Molena, or 9 miles west of Zebulon, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Zebulon, Woodbury, Molena, Meansville, Gay, Hilltop, Lifsey Springs, Imlac and Hollonville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MERIWETHER COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Barrow, Clarke, Morgan, Oconee, Walton by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 17:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-03 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If you see wind damage...hail or flooding...wait until the storm has passed...and then call the National Weather Service toll free at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA. Target Area: Barrow; Clarke; Morgan; Oconee; Walton The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Oconee County in northeastern Georgia Southeastern Barrow County in north central Georgia North central Morgan County in north central Georgia Central Clarke County in northeastern Georgia Northeastern Walton County in north central Georgia * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 544 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bogart, or 7 miles northwest of Watkinsville, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Watkinsville, Statham, Bogart, North High Shoals, Bostwick, Bishop, Athens-Clarke County, Whitehall, Westgate Park, Beechwood Hills, Oconee Heights, Eastville, Barnett Shoals, State Botanical Garden Of Ga, Farmington and Bear Creek Reservoir. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BARROW COUNTY, GA
WMAZ

Macon's weather radio transmitter knocked off-air

MACON, Ga. — The National Weather Service's weather radio transmitter located at the Georgia Forestry Commission in Macon is offline. It went offline late Sunday night as storms rolled through Macon-Bibb County. The tower transmits weather alerts to NOAA weather radios in Bibb, Bleckley, Crawford, Houston, Macon, Monroe, Peach,...
MACON, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bibb County, GA
County
Jones County, GA
City
Macon, GA
State
Georgia State
City
Peachtree City, GA
City
Payne, GA
13WMAZ

One dead after crash on I-75 in Houston County

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — A person is dead after a crash on I-75 in Houston County on Sunday. According to Houston County Coroner James Williams, it happened around 2 p.m. on I-75 near mile marker 128. He says the driver, 79-year-old Wilbert Timothy Whitehead of Unadilla, was on I-75...
13WMAZ

Westbound exit ramp blocked on I-16 at the GEICO exit in Macon

MACON, Ga. — A semi-truck is blocking the I-16 westbound exit ramp in Macon near GEICO, according to a post from the Georgia Department of Transportation 511 site. The photo shows the truck being pulled by a tow truck. All lanes are currently closed. The GDOT website said the...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Lake Tobesofkee’s ‘Sparks Over the Park’ makes return

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Lake Tobesofkee held its first Sparks Over the Park Fourth of July celebration Monday after two years of not holding the event due to the pandemic. Families were out enjoying the weather and being together. Frank Stewart started setting up at 11 a.m. He told...
MACON, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorm#Central Georgia#Wind Gust#Nwsatlanta#Wesleyan#Mph
13WMAZ

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Watson Boulevard

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Warner Robins Police Department is investigating a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run accident at Hickory Street near Watson Boulevard. According to a release from the police department, a vehicle hit the man just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday. He was crossing Watson Boulevard when he was hit in the westbound outside lane. There is no information about the vehicle that hit him.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
13WMAZ

Crash on Mercer University Drive leaves car split in two

MACON, Ga. — A driver on Mercer University Dr. got into a wreck after they lost control of their car. Reporter Anthony Montalto was at the scene and saw it happen. A burgundy colored Honda was traveling east on Mercer University Drive, and the driver reportedly swerved into oncoming traffic to avoid a red light.
MACON, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
13WMAZ

Crews battle fires at apartment unit, 3 houses in Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins Fire Department crews responded to four structure fires within four hours of each other Monday night. According to Assistant Chief Brandon Sisa, they all started because of lightning strikes. He says the first one happened around 8:15 p.m. at an apartment unit at...
nomadlawyer.org

Perry: Top 7 Best Places to Visit in Perry, Georgia

Perry, Georgia offers many amenities including a relaxed atmosphere, low traffic jams, delicious food and friendly people. Because it draws many tourists from other states and neighboring cities, Perry is rightly known as "Where Georgia Comes Together". What is Perry GA known for?. Is Perry GA a nice place to...
PERRY, GA
wgxa.tv

Deputies: Macon man arrested with 47 pounds of marijuana, $12K

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County deputies say a man they were serving warrants to tried to flush "a large quantity" of marijuana down a toilet during his arrest. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit was called to a house on Thurmond Drive to help the Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force Tuesday morning.
MACON, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy