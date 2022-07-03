ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Dorado, AR

PHOTOS: Heavy rainfall causes flooding and damage in El Dorado, Arkansas

By My Sherie Johnson
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M37ue_0gTuK7kq00

EL DORADO, Ark. ( KTVE/KARD ) — Sunday, July 3, 2022, areas in El Dorado, Arkansas, experienced heavy rainfall that caused flooding and damage.

According to Your Weather Station’s Meteorologist Brianna Medina, in the very early hours of Sunday into Sunday afternoon a cluster of storms that were remnants of a tropical low that lifted northeast through the region Saturday passed through south Arkansas. These storms caused an excessive amount of rainfall ranging from 3 inches to nearly 9 inches which led Union and Ashley County to be under a Flood Watch Warning for most of the morning until 1:15 p.m.

Weather – Extra

The cluster of storms has cleared out, for the most part. However, flooding still remains in some parts of south Arkansas, along with damaged roads.

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office , Iron Mountain Road in El Dorado is the only closed road. Below is a gallery of the aftermath of the rainfall.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RUTxT_0gTuK7kq00
    A photo shows flooding on Highway 7 going into El Dorado, Arkansas Sunday, July 3, 2022. (Photo courtesy of Cheryl Cross)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZNn8z_0gTuK7kq00
    A photo shows flooding on Highway 7 going into El Dorado, Arkansas, Sunday, July 3, 2022. (Photo courtesy of Cheryl Cross)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dqa1d_0gTuK7kq00
    A photo shows flooding on Highway 7 going into El Dorado, Arkansas Sunday, July 3, 2022. (Photo courtesy of Cheryl Cross)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1etbS2_0gTuK7kq00
    A photo shows a crew clearing downed lines on Calion Road in El Dorado, Arkansas, Sunday, July 3, 2022. (Photo courtesy Cheryl Cross)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eEL1n_0gTuK7kq00
    A photo shows a storage facility floating away down Hillsboro Road in El Dorado, Arkansas, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at Karl Malone Motorsports. (Photo courtesy of Cheryl Cross)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0enqZc_0gTuK7kq00
    A photo shows the rainfall’s impact on Mount Holly Road in El Dorado, Arkansas Sunday, July 3, 2022. (Photo credit Cheryl Cross)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c6sN7_0gTuK7kq00
    A photo shows the rainfall’s impact on Mount Holly Road heading towards Lisbon, Arkansas, Sunday, July 3, 2022. (Photo credit Cheryl Cross)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GOddJ_0gTuK7kq00
    A photo shows the rainfall’s impact on Iron Mountain Road in El Dorado, Arkansas, Sunday, July 3, 2022. (Photo credit Cheryl Cross)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=356xEz_0gTuK7kq00
    A photo shows the rainfall’s impact on Iron Mountain Road in El Dorado, Arkansas, Sunday, July 3, 2022. (Photo credit Cheryl Cross)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11Tkjx_0gTuK7kq00
    A photo shows the rainfall’s damage on North Tate Road in Norphlet, Arkansas, Sunday, July 3, 2022. (Photo courtesy of Cheryl Cross)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FeS45_0gTuK7kq00
    A local business calls in people to pump water from the area on Hillsboro Street in El Dorado, Arkansas, Sunday, July 3, 2022. (Photo courtesy of Cheryl Cross)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EYjKv_0gTuK7kq00
    A man pumps water out of a local El Dorado, Arkansas, business Sunday, July 3, 2022. (Photo courtesy of Cheryl Cross)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qbsy2_0gTuK7kq00
    A man pumps water out of a local El Dorado, Arkansas, business Sunday, July 3, 2022. (Photo courtesy of Cheryl Cross)

A Facebook video showed some of the flooding in El Dorado.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

Related
magnoliareporter.com

Mike McNeill’s Diary for Tuesday, July 5, 2022: Developing Dorcheat Bayou for tourism

One of our readers, commenting on a recent article about plans for a Magnolia splash pad, suggested that people could go swim in the Dorcheat Bayou. We’re assuming the comment was sarcasm. In dry periods, there’s not enough water in the Dorcheat to fill a pot. In wet periods, it’s a challenge for potential sportsmen. The Arkansas side of the Dorcheat has never been treated with the respect for its tourism potential with which it’s held on the Louisiana side of the line. Webster Parish authorities routinely promote the Dorcheat as a place to explore the natural side of Louisiana. More could be done to create structures that would let the Arkansas side of the bayou retain enough water for longer periods, so that it becomes more accessible to shallow-draft watercraft, and to promote fishing. Accessibility is a big issue. There are few good ways for the public to get into the bayou. We’re throwing down the development of Dorcheat’s tourism potential as a challenge to the next county judge.
MAGNOLIA, AR
KNOE TV8

KNOE Sunday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler

El Dorado Fire Department rescues residents trapped in water. Several inches of rain fell upon Union County Sunday morning and afternoon. Video by James Carroll. Flash flooding hit south Arkansas on the day before Independence Day. Over five inches of rain. Life Church WM hosts Community Block Party, partners with...
EL DORADO, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
El Dorado, AR
Local
Arkansas Government
El Dorado, AR
Government
State
Arkansas State
KTAL

Webster Sheriff: 2 wounded in Springhill drive-by, shootout

SPRINGHILL, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One man and one juvenile are in the hospital, one in serious condition, after a fight in Webster Parish on the Fourth of July between two groups led to a drive-by shooting and the targeted victims fired back. According to Webster Sheriff Jason Parker, the...
SPRINGHILL, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Ruston officers have history of sacrifice

In 2010, Ruston Police Corporal Marchale Canty was shot as he investigated a suspicious vehicle parked at a business on the South Service Road. Fortunately, Canty survived his wounds and proudly returned to the job of protecting Ruston’s citizens. His brush with death at the hands of violent criminals reminds us of the risks our law enforcement officers take each time they don the uniform and go out to serve our community.
RUSTON, LA
themonitor.net

Local trucker named Highway Angel during emergency

It’s an incredible story. at 3:30 p.m., May 8, Lewis was driving on Interstate 20 in Ruston, La. She heard via the CB radio that another trucker had stopped suddenly in the middle of the road up ahead and truckers were suggesting there was a medical emergency. Lewis has some medical training and had already stopped to help two other motorists in distress during her three-year trucking career, so she stopped to see if she could help.
RUSTON, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Arkansas#Weather Station#Union
thegramblinite.com

103 N. Monroe St.

Beautiful Apartment in Downtown Ruston - Close to LA Tech & Downtown Ruston with Lots of Upgrades - This move in ready 2nd floor apartment features 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Ceramic tile flooring throughout with carpet in the bedrooms. Everything is like new and ready for you to move in. This apartment is walking distance from Louisiana Tech University and Downtown Ruston's shopping, eating establishments and more. To schedule a viewing of 318 Rental Pro's Properties please visit our website 318RentalPros.com, select the properties you are interested in viewing, select "Contact Us", please fill in your name, best phone number to contact you, email address, desired move-in date, and best times to view the property, one of our property managers will contact you about the showing.
RUSTON, LA
magnoliareporter.com

182nd COVID-19 death in Union County

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Columbia County rose by three from 64 to 67 between Thursday and Friday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Case numbers were down in Lafayette and Nevada counties, but up in Ouachita and Union counties. There has been an additional COVID-19 death in Union County.
UNION COUNTY, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Flood Watch
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Facebook
KSLA

Gunfire in Springhill sends 2 to hospital; 1 in critical condition

SPRINGHILL, La. (KSLA) — Two people, both possibly juveniles, were shot during an encounter between two groups Monday afternoon in Springhill, authorities said. One was flown to Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport in critical condition. The other was taken to Springhill Medical Center for treatment of wounds that did not appear to be life-threatening, Webster Sheriff Jason Parker said.
SPRINGHILL, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Veterans attempting to recover stolen lawnmower

MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD)–Local Veterans are searching for lawnmower that was stolen from their property post commander Christopher Leguin says that he is shocked that someone would steal from veterans.  Christopher Leguin,”Our Auxiliary president came in to work on our Auxiliary Building, she called me while I was at work and asked if I had opened the […]
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Traffic stops lead to warrant arrests

Last week, two men were arrested following traffic stops for having active warrants within the parish. In the first instance, a RPD officer responded to a warrant service complaint the morning of June 30 by the Louisiana State Police at the intersection of North Trenton Street and West Carolina Avenue. The LSP trooper said he stopped Michael Wayne Pierce, 61, of Ruston, for not wearing a seatbelt.
RUSTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Woman obstructs roadway, charged with public intoxication

At about 8 p.m. Monday night, Ruston Police responded to South Farmerville Street regarding several 911 calls reporting a woman wearing all black clothing standing in the street and cursing vehicles. A woman fitting the description was found walking in the street with her hand out holding up traffic. The...
RUSTON, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe Fire Department responds to vacant structure fire

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, July 3, 2022, the Monroe Fire Department shared a Facebook post about a fire it responded to. According to the post, Monroe Fire Department responded to a vacant structure fire in the 1900 Block of South Grand Street. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
MONROE, LA
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy