PHOTOS: Heavy rainfall causes flooding and damage in El Dorado, Arkansas
By My Sherie Johnson
KOLR10 News
3 days ago
EL DORADO, Ark. ( KTVE/KARD ) — Sunday, July 3, 2022, areas in El Dorado, Arkansas, experienced heavy rainfall that caused flooding and damage.
According to Your Weather Station’s Meteorologist Brianna Medina, in the very early hours of Sunday into Sunday afternoon a cluster of storms that were remnants of a tropical low that lifted northeast through the region Saturday passed through south Arkansas. These storms caused an excessive amount of rainfall ranging from 3 inches to nearly 9 inches which led Union and Ashley County to be under a Flood Watch Warning for most of the morning until 1:15 p.m.
EL DORADO, Ar. (KTVE/KARD) – Most of El Dorado’s roads in Arkansas are back open after experiencing heavy rainfalls that caused flooding and damage over the weekend. First responders received multiple 911 calls related to water emergencies throughout the City of El Dorado and other counties. A video...
One of our readers, commenting on a recent article about plans for a Magnolia splash pad, suggested that people could go swim in the Dorcheat Bayou. We’re assuming the comment was sarcasm. In dry periods, there’s not enough water in the Dorcheat to fill a pot. In wet periods, it’s a challenge for potential sportsmen. The Arkansas side of the Dorcheat has never been treated with the respect for its tourism potential with which it’s held on the Louisiana side of the line. Webster Parish authorities routinely promote the Dorcheat as a place to explore the natural side of Louisiana. More could be done to create structures that would let the Arkansas side of the bayou retain enough water for longer periods, so that it becomes more accessible to shallow-draft watercraft, and to promote fishing. Accessibility is a big issue. There are few good ways for the public to get into the bayou. We’re throwing down the development of Dorcheat’s tourism potential as a challenge to the next county judge.
El Dorado Fire Department rescues residents trapped in water. Several inches of rain fell upon Union County Sunday morning and afternoon. Video by James Carroll. Flash flooding hit south Arkansas on the day before Independence Day. Over five inches of rain. Life Church WM hosts Community Block Party, partners with...
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–Fourth of July weekend looked different than many residents may have expected it to look like. On Sunday, July 3rd, areas in Union County experienced heavy rainfall that caused flooding and damage. Although the flooding has surpassed and roadways are clear, many residents and businesses are...
EL DORADO, Ark. (KNOE) - Heavy rains in Union County trapped a few residents in their home and one woman in her car Sunday morning. Two rescues took place on Tanglewood Drive and W. 19th Street in El Dorado, Ark. on Sunday, July 3, 2022 close to 11 a.m. The...
SPRINGHILL, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One man and one juvenile are in the hospital, one in serious condition, after a fight in Webster Parish on the Fourth of July between two groups led to a drive-by shooting and the targeted victims fired back. According to Webster Sheriff Jason Parker, the...
In 2010, Ruston Police Corporal Marchale Canty was shot as he investigated a suspicious vehicle parked at a business on the South Service Road. Fortunately, Canty survived his wounds and proudly returned to the job of protecting Ruston’s citizens. His brush with death at the hands of violent criminals reminds us of the risks our law enforcement officers take each time they don the uniform and go out to serve our community.
It’s an incredible story. at 3:30 p.m., May 8, Lewis was driving on Interstate 20 in Ruston, La. She heard via the CB radio that another trucker had stopped suddenly in the middle of the road up ahead and truckers were suggesting there was a medical emergency. Lewis has some medical training and had already stopped to help two other motorists in distress during her three-year trucking career, so she stopped to see if she could help.
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, July 5, 2022, Drax announced its partnership with United Way of Northeast Louisiana Young Leaders United group to sponsor a $1,000 restoration of Kiroli Park’s Born Learning Trail after it was damaged by recent storms. I’m very passionate about their mission...
Beautiful Apartment in Downtown Ruston - Close to LA Tech & Downtown Ruston with Lots of Upgrades - This move in ready 2nd floor apartment features 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Ceramic tile flooring throughout with carpet in the bedrooms. Everything is like new and ready for you to move in. This apartment is walking distance from Louisiana Tech University and Downtown Ruston's shopping, eating establishments and more. To schedule a viewing of 318 Rental Pro's Properties please visit our website 318RentalPros.com, select the properties you are interested in viewing, select "Contact Us", please fill in your name, best phone number to contact you, email address, desired move-in date, and best times to view the property, one of our property managers will contact you about the showing.
The number of active COVID-19 cases in Columbia County rose by three from 64 to 67 between Thursday and Friday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Case numbers were down in Lafayette and Nevada counties, but up in Ouachita and Union counties. There has been an additional COVID-19 death in Union County.
SPRINGHILL, La. (KSLA) — Two people, both possibly juveniles, were shot during an encounter between two groups Monday afternoon in Springhill, authorities said. One was flown to Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport in critical condition. The other was taken to Springhill Medical Center for treatment of wounds that did not appear to be life-threatening, Webster Sheriff Jason Parker said.
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - New evidence has led to the re-arrest of a Ouachita Parish man in connection with a deadly crash that claimed the lives of a 68-year-old man and two 12-year-old cousins. As we previously reported, the crash happened on June 10, 2022, just before 11:40 p.m....
OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — The warmer temperatures signaled the start of summer. However, one thing most people do not look forward to in the heat is those annoying mosquitoes. Back on May 19, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Mosquito Abatement began spraying across the area to fight mosquitoes and their diseases. Shannon Rider is the director […]
MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD)–Local Veterans are searching for lawnmower that was stolen from their property post commander Christopher Leguin says that he is shocked that someone would steal from veterans. Christopher Leguin,”Our Auxiliary president came in to work on our Auxiliary Building, she called me while I was at work and asked if I had opened the […]
Last week, two men were arrested following traffic stops for having active warrants within the parish. In the first instance, a RPD officer responded to a warrant service complaint the morning of June 30 by the Louisiana State Police at the intersection of North Trenton Street and West Carolina Avenue. The LSP trooper said he stopped Michael Wayne Pierce, 61, of Ruston, for not wearing a seatbelt.
At about 8 p.m. Monday night, Ruston Police responded to South Farmerville Street regarding several 911 calls reporting a woman wearing all black clothing standing in the street and cursing vehicles. A woman fitting the description was found walking in the street with her hand out holding up traffic. The...
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, July 3, 2022, the Monroe Fire Department shared a Facebook post about a fire it responded to. According to the post, Monroe Fire Department responded to a vacant structure fire in the 1900 Block of South Grand Street. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The West Monroe Police Department needs the public’s assistance in identifying the vehicle below. According to authorities, the vehicle was allegedly involved in a West Monroe robbery. If anyone has any information about the car, contact Detective Allen at 318-397-6746.
Comments / 0