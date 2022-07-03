Man killed during Armstrong County motorcycle accident and wife who was flown to hospital identified

Ambulance An ambulance responds to the scene of an emergency in this undated photo. (MattGush/Getty Images/iStockphoto, File)

KISKI TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Kiski Township police say that one person was killed and another was flown to the hospital after a crash.

Police have identified the man who was killed as 58-year-old Anthony D. Stasko from Indiana. Kim Stasko, his wife, was riding the motorcycle with him during the time of the accident.

The couple was traveling west on Route 56 when a 2011 Honda CRV came across Balsinger Road and collided with the motorcycle.

Anthony was pronounced dead at the scene and Kim was flown to be treated at a hospital in Pittsburgh.

Officers say they responded to the accident at around 1:12 p.m. Sunday.

Pennsylvania State Police, the Armstrong County DA’s office and the Armstrong County coroner worked to reopen the road after the accident.

Autopsy and toxicology results are not available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back in with WPXI for more updates.

