Bad Bunny Back at No. 1 on Billboard 200 With ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’

By Keith Caulfield
 3 days ago

Bad Bunny ’s Un Verano Sin Ti bounces back to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart (dated July 9) for a third nonconsecutive week on top, as the set climbs 2-1 in its eighth week. The album earned 115,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending June 30 (down 5%), according to Luminate.

With a third week at No. 1, Un Verano Sin Ti has the second-most weeks at No. 1 in 2022, following the Encanto soundtrack, with nine.

Un Verano Sin Ti ’s third week at No. 1 also marks its third total visit to the top, as the album debuted at No. 1 on the May 21-dated chart, then stepped away from the top slot for three weeks. It then returned to No. 1 on June 18, and then moved aside for two more weeks, until coming back to No. 1 on the new chart. Un Verano Sin Ti is the first album with three separate visits to No. 1 since Drake’s Certified Lover Boy also had three distinct stays at No. 1 in 2021, for a total of five weeks atop the list (three weeks: Sept. 18-Oct. 2, then Oct. 23 and Nov. 6, 2021). The all-Spanish-language Un Verano Sin Ti is also the second mostly-or-all-non-English-language album to spend more than a single week at No. 1. The first was The Singing Nun’s self-titled all-French-language album — it concluded its 10-week run at No. 1 in February of 1964. (They are two of the 15 total mostly-or-all-non-English albums to reach No. 1.)

Un Verano Sin Ti has earned over 100,000 in each of its first eight weeks on the chart. The last title to do so was nearly six years ago, when Drake ’s Views saw its first 10 weeks all exceed 100,000 units (May 21-July 23, 2016 charts ).

Un Verano Sin Ti has yet to fall below No. 2 in its eight weeks on the Billboard 200 chart. The last album to spend its first eight weeks on the chart in the top two was Drake’s Certified Lover Boy , which spent its first nine weeks in the top two (Sept. 18-Nov. 13, 2021-dated charts).

On the new Billboard 200 chart, Bad Bunny leads a busy top 10, as the latest releases from Luke Combs , Chris Brown , NAYEON and Conan Gray arrive, while Lil Durk ’s chart-topping 7220 jumps back into the region following its deluxe reissue with bonus tracks.

The Billboard 200 chart ranks the most popular albums of the week in the U.S. based on multi-metric consumption as measured in equivalent album units, compiled by Luminate. Units comprise album sales, track equivalent albums (TEA) and streaming equivalent albums (SEA). Each unit equals one album sale, or 10 individual tracks sold from an album, or 3,750 ad-supported or 1,250 paid/subscription on-demand official audio and video streams generated by songs from an album. The new July 9, 2022-dated chart will be posted in full on Billboard ‘s website on Wednesday, July 6 (a day later than usual due to the July 4 holiday in the U.S.). For all chart news , follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.

Of Un Verano Sin Ti’s 115,000 equivalent album units earned, SEA units comprise 114,000 (down 5%; equaling 160.18 million on-demand official streams of the set’s tracks), and album sales and TEA units comprise less than 1,000 units each.

Luke Combs scores both the highest debut of the week and the highest debut for a country album in 2022 as his new studio effort Growin’ Up launches at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. The set enters with 74,000 equivalent album units earned. Of that sum, SEA units comprise 44,000 (equaling 56.33 million on-demand official streams of the set’s 12 tracks), album sales comprise 28,000 and TEA units comprise 2,000.

Growin’ Up is Combs’ fourth album to reach the top five on the Billboard 200, following What You See Is What You Get (No. 1 in 2019), The Prequel (No. 4, 2019) and This One’s for You (No. 4, 2018).

Drake’s Honestly, Nevermind falls 1-3 in its second week on the Billboard 200 with 73,000 equivalent album units earned (down 64%).

Chris Brown logs his 12th top 10 album on the Billboard 200, as his latest release Breezy bows at No. 4 with 72,000 equivalent album units earned. Of that sum, SEA units comprise 66,000 (equaling 87.36 million on-demand official streams of the album’s 24 tracks), album sales comprise 5,000 and TEA units comprise 1,000.

Lil Durk’s chart-topping 7220 jumps back into the top 10, climbing 18-5 with 68,000 equivalent album units earned (up 217%) after the album was reissued on June 24 with 13 additional tracks. (The album’s total track count now stands at 31.) Harry Styles’ former leader Harry’s House falls 3-6 with 63,000 units (down 21%).

NAYEON’s debut solo effort IM NAYEON: The 1st Mini Album debuts at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 with 57,000 equivalent album units earned. Of that sum, album sales comprise 52,000 (making it the top-selling album of the week); SEA units comprise 4,000 (equaling 6.56 million on-demand official streams of the set’s seven tracks) and TEA units comprise less than 1,000. NAYEON is a member of the vocal group TWICE , which has visited the top 10 two times ( Taste of Love: The 10th Mini Album , peaking at No. 6, and Formula of Love: O+T=<3, The 3rd Full Album , No. 3, both in 2021).

Like many K-pop releases, the CD configuration of IM NAYEON was issued in collectible deluxe packages (17 total, including exclusive editions for Target and Barnes & Noble), each with a standard set of items and randomized elements (such as photocards, postcards and a poster). 98% of the album’s first-week sales were on CD. The other 2% were digital album sales. (The set was not released in any other format, such as vinyl or cassette.)

Morgan Wallen ’s former No. 1 Dangerous: The Double Album falls 5-8 with 51,000 equivalent album units earned (down 3%).

Conan Gray lands his second top 10 album on the Billboard 200 as his sophomore full-length effort Superache starts at No. 9 with 43,000 equivalent album units earned. Of that sum, album sales comprise 27,000; SEA units comprise 16,000 (equaling 22.47 million on-demand official streams of the set’s 12 tracks), and TEA units comprise less than 1,000.

Rounding out the new top 10 is Future ’s former No. 1 I Never Liked You , which falls 6-10 with 43,000 equivalent album units earned (down 12%).

Luminate, the independent data provider to the Billboard charts, completes exhaustive and thorough review of all data submissions used in compiling the weekly chart rankings. Luminate reviews and authenticates data, removing any suspicious or unverifiable activity using established criteria before final chart calculations are made and published. In partnership with Billboard, data deemed suspicious and unverifiable is disqualified prior to the final calculation.

