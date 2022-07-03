ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Dorado, AR

PHOTOS: Heavy rainfall causes flooding and damage in El Dorado, Arkansas

By My Sherie Johnson
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o9bid_0gTuJgP700

EL DORADO, Ark. ( KTVE/KARD ) — Sunday, July 3, 2022, areas in El Dorado, Arkansas, experienced heavy rainfall that caused flooding and damage.

According to Your Weather Station’s Meteorologist Brianna Medina, in the very early hours of Sunday into Sunday afternoon a cluster of storms that were remnants of a tropical low that lifted northeast through the region Saturday passed through south Arkansas. These storms caused an excessive amount of rainfall ranging from 3 inches to nearly 9 inches which led Union and Ashley County to be under a Flood Watch Warning for most of the morning until 1:15 p.m.

Weather – Extra

The cluster of storms has cleared out, for the most part. However, flooding still remains in some parts of south Arkansas, along with damaged roads.

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office , Iron Mountain Road in El Dorado is the only closed road. Below is a gallery of the aftermath of the rainfall.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RUTxT_0gTuJgP700
    A photo shows flooding on Highway 7 going into El Dorado, Arkansas Sunday, July 3, 2022. (Photo courtesy of Cheryl Cross)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZNn8z_0gTuJgP700
    A photo shows flooding on Highway 7 going into El Dorado, Arkansas, Sunday, July 3, 2022. (Photo courtesy of Cheryl Cross)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dqa1d_0gTuJgP700
    A photo shows flooding on Highway 7 going into El Dorado, Arkansas Sunday, July 3, 2022. (Photo courtesy of Cheryl Cross)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1etbS2_0gTuJgP700
    A photo shows a crew clearing downed lines on Calion Road in El Dorado, Arkansas, Sunday, July 3, 2022. (Photo courtesy Cheryl Cross)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eEL1n_0gTuJgP700
    A photo shows a storage facility floating away down Hillsboro Road in El Dorado, Arkansas, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at Karl Malone Motorsports. (Photo courtesy of Cheryl Cross)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0enqZc_0gTuJgP700
    A photo shows the rainfall’s impact on Mount Holly Road in El Dorado, Arkansas Sunday, July 3, 2022. (Photo credit Cheryl Cross)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c6sN7_0gTuJgP700
    A photo shows the rainfall’s impact on Mount Holly Road heading towards Lisbon, Arkansas, Sunday, July 3, 2022. (Photo credit Cheryl Cross)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GOddJ_0gTuJgP700
    A photo shows the rainfall’s impact on Iron Mountain Road in El Dorado, Arkansas, Sunday, July 3, 2022. (Photo credit Cheryl Cross)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=356xEz_0gTuJgP700
    A photo shows the rainfall’s impact on Iron Mountain Road in El Dorado, Arkansas, Sunday, July 3, 2022. (Photo credit Cheryl Cross)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11Tkjx_0gTuJgP700
    A photo shows the rainfall’s damage on North Tate Road in Norphlet, Arkansas, Sunday, July 3, 2022. (Photo courtesy of Cheryl Cross)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FeS45_0gTuJgP700
    A local business calls in people to pump water from the area on Hillsboro Street in El Dorado, Arkansas, Sunday, July 3, 2022. (Photo courtesy of Cheryl Cross)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EYjKv_0gTuJgP700
    A man pumps water out of a local El Dorado, Arkansas, business Sunday, July 3, 2022. (Photo courtesy of Cheryl Cross)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qbsy2_0gTuJgP700
    A man pumps water out of a local El Dorado, Arkansas, business Sunday, July 3, 2022. (Photo courtesy of Cheryl Cross)

A Facebook video showed some of the flooding in El Dorado.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 0

Related
lincolnparishjournal.com

Ruston officers have history of sacrifice

In 2010, Ruston Police Corporal Marchale Canty was shot as he investigated a suspicious vehicle parked at a business on the South Service Road. Fortunately, Canty survived his wounds and proudly returned to the job of protecting Ruston’s citizens. His brush with death at the hands of violent criminals reminds us of the risks our law enforcement officers take each time they don the uniform and go out to serve our community.
RUSTON, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
El Dorado, AR
City
Norphlet, AR
Local
Arkansas Government
El Dorado, AR
Government
State
Arkansas State
KSLA

Grambling fires new head volleyball coach after internal investigation

GRAMBLING, La. (KSLA) - Grambling State University has announced the termination of the school’s head volleyball coach, Chelsey Lucas. The university says the firing is the result of an internal investigation within the volleyball program. “The success of student-athletes and their ability to matriculate at Grambling State University is...
GRAMBLING, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Traffic stops lead to warrant arrests

Last week, two men were arrested following traffic stops for having active warrants within the parish. In the first instance, a RPD officer responded to a warrant service complaint the morning of June 30 by the Louisiana State Police at the intersection of North Trenton Street and West Carolina Avenue. The LSP trooper said he stopped Michael Wayne Pierce, 61, of Ruston, for not wearing a seatbelt.
RUSTON, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Arkansas#Weather Station#Union
magnoliareporter.com

Murder suspect among scheduled Thursday court appearances

A preliminary docket for Columbia County Circuit Court Criminal Division has been released by the office of Circuit Judge David W. Talley Jr. Court will be held starting at 9 a.m. Thursday in the courtroom at the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility in Magnolia. Those defendants scheduled to appear...
MAGNOLIA, AR
searktoday.com

Warren team places second in basketball tournament

Team Showtime, a basketball team from Warren, placed second in the Game Changer tournament held in Little Rock on July 2. Players are (front left to right) Alaina Green, Willa Jordan, Jayce Courtney. (Back left to right) Sariah Bowser, Bayleigh Miller, Kamari Davis, Alyssa Calbert. (Not pictured: Coaches Marleshia Pickett and Deja Washington).
WARREN, AR
WREG

Six-piece, no nuggets: Wendy’s employees arrested after fighting in restaurant

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, June 16, 2022, West Monroe Police were dispatched to Wendy’s located on the 100 block of Thomas Road in reference to a disturbance. As officers entered the restaurant, they made contact with 18-year-old Alaisha Mournae Mitchell and 18-year-old Desiree Nicole Washington. According to authorities, Washington mentioned that she […]
WEST MONROE, LA
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy