PHOTOS: Heavy rainfall causes flooding and damage in El Dorado, Arkansas
By My Sherie Johnson
KARK 4 News
3 days ago
EL DORADO, Ark. ( KTVE/KARD ) — Sunday, July 3, 2022, areas in El Dorado, Arkansas, experienced heavy rainfall that caused flooding and damage.
According to Your Weather Station’s Meteorologist Brianna Medina, in the very early hours of Sunday into Sunday afternoon a cluster of storms that were remnants of a tropical low that lifted northeast through the region Saturday passed through south Arkansas. These storms caused an excessive amount of rainfall ranging from 3 inches to nearly 9 inches which led Union and Ashley County to be under a Flood Watch Warning for most of the morning until 1:15 p.m.
EL DORADO, Ar. (KTVE/KARD) – Most of El Dorado’s roads in Arkansas are back open after experiencing heavy rainfalls that caused flooding and damage over the weekend. First responders received multiple 911 calls related to water emergencies throughout the City of El Dorado and other counties. A video...
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–Fourth of July weekend looked different than many residents may have expected it to look like. On Sunday, July 3rd, areas in Union County experienced heavy rainfall that caused flooding and damage. Although the flooding has surpassed and roadways are clear, many residents and businesses are...
EL DORADO, Ark. (KNOE) - Heavy rains in Union County trapped a few residents in their home and one woman in her car Sunday morning. Two rescues took place on Tanglewood Drive and W. 19th Street in El Dorado, Ark. on Sunday, July 3, 2022 close to 11 a.m. The...
In 2010, Ruston Police Corporal Marchale Canty was shot as he investigated a suspicious vehicle parked at a business on the South Service Road. Fortunately, Canty survived his wounds and proudly returned to the job of protecting Ruston’s citizens. His brush with death at the hands of violent criminals reminds us of the risks our law enforcement officers take each time they don the uniform and go out to serve our community.
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - New evidence has led to the re-arrest of a Ouachita Parish man in connection with a deadly crash that claimed the lives of a 68-year-old man and two 12-year-old cousins. As we previously reported, the crash happened on June 10, 2022, just before 11:40 p.m....
GRAMBLING, La. (KSLA) - Grambling State University has announced the termination of the school’s head volleyball coach, Chelsey Lucas. The university says the firing is the result of an internal investigation within the volleyball program. “The success of student-athletes and their ability to matriculate at Grambling State University is...
Last week, two men were arrested following traffic stops for having active warrants within the parish. In the first instance, a RPD officer responded to a warrant service complaint the morning of June 30 by the Louisiana State Police at the intersection of North Trenton Street and West Carolina Avenue. The LSP trooper said he stopped Michael Wayne Pierce, 61, of Ruston, for not wearing a seatbelt.
CALHOUN, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish SHeriff’s Office is currently investigating a recent burglary at the Kuntry Korner in Calhoun, La. According to deputies, the two suspects forced entry through the store’s front door, stealing several cigarette cartons. If anyone has information on the incident, call...
A preliminary docket for Columbia County Circuit Court Criminal Division has been released by the office of Circuit Judge David W. Talley Jr. Court will be held starting at 9 a.m. Thursday in the courtroom at the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility in Magnolia. Those defendants scheduled to appear...
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — El Dorado Police are searching for 15-year-old Aidan Beeson who was last seen on Friday, June 24, 2022. Beeson was last seen wearing blue jeans and a grey t-shirt with a white eagle on the front. If you know the whereabouts of Beeson, contact the El Dorado Police Department at […]
Team Showtime, a basketball team from Warren, placed second in the Game Changer tournament held in Little Rock on July 2. Players are (front left to right) Alaina Green, Willa Jordan, Jayce Courtney. (Back left to right) Sariah Bowser, Bayleigh Miller, Kamari Davis, Alyssa Calbert. (Not pictured: Coaches Marleshia Pickett and Deja Washington).
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, June 16, 2022, West Monroe Police were dispatched to Wendy’s located on the 100 block of Thomas Road in reference to a disturbance. As officers entered the restaurant, they made contact with 18-year-old Alaisha Mournae Mitchell and 18-year-old Desiree Nicole Washington. According to authorities, Washington mentioned that she […]
Comments / 0