ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Pokemon GO Cliff July 2022: How to Beat

By Jack O'Dwyer
DBLTAP
DBLTAP
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Cliff has upgraded his team in...

www.dbltap.com

Comments / 0

Related
DBLTAP

Games With Gold Will No Longer Include Xbox 360 Titles in October

The Xbox Games with Gold program will no longer include Xbox 360 titles in its monthly lineup offerings starting in October, Microsoft announced Tuesday (H/T The Verge). The announcement was reportedly made via email from Microsoft to Xbox Live Gold subscribers. "Beginning October 1, 2022," Microsoft's email reportedly reads, " the...
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Pre-Game Out of Bounds Bug is Ruining Warzone Matches

There's a bug in Warzone that's ruining player matches before they even begin. Here's what you need to know. Another week, another Warzone bug. This time, players have begun experiencing issues in the pre-game lobby which then makes matches unplayable. The problem seems to occur when players wander out of bounds during the pre-game lobby.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pokemon Go#Video Game
DBLTAP

Genshin Impact Codes July 2022

Genshin Impact has released new codes for July 2022. These codes allow players to receive free goodies, but they will only work during this month. Every month, Genshin Impact releases new codes for players that come out with their most recent Livestream. Some codes are only available for 24 hours after the Livestream ends. Since the most recent Livestream was on July 2, those codes have unfortunately already expired. Still, there are codes that last the entire month that still grant players free rewards.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Pokemon
DBLTAP

What is Hypercharge: Unboxed?

Hypercharge: Unboxed first debuted on Nintendo Switch and Steam in 2020. Published in the UK by Digital Cybercherries, the game boasts a 91% positive rating on Steam. The game runs on Epic'sUnreal Engine 4. Without giving too many spoilers, the first/third-person shooter game concerns an action figure protagonist whose duty...
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

League of Legends Prime Gaming July 2022: How to Claim

League of Legends players with an Amazon Prime subscription are able to access some exclusive rewards. Prime Gaming is offering a Prime Gaming capsule to League of Legends players for the next few months, with rewards and bonuses offered at the beginning of each month. How can you claim the...
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

New Genshin Impact Character Dehya Leaked

Here are all the leaks surrounding the new Genshin Impact character Dehya. As Genshin Impact Version 3.0 approaches, players and data miners have been able to find tons of new information regarding the upcoming content coming with the new region Sumeru. Alongside new weapons, new enemies, and new Domains, most players are most excited about the new characters. One of these characters is Dehya, and here's everything we've found out about her so far.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Fortnite x Dragon Ball Z Crossover Could be in the Works, According to Leaks

Fortnite could be getting its next anime collaboration with one of the biggest properties around — Dragon Ball Z. New leaks have surfaced hinting that Fortnite could be getting a Dragon Ball collaboration, possibly to tie-in to the release of the new movie, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. The leaks come via known Fortnite leaker HYPEX and content creator Creeper, who pointed out that the collab could be happening around mid-late August, given that the movie's release date is Aug. 19 in the US.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Fall Guys Abstergo's Challenge Details

Fall Guys announced today the details of Abstergo's Challenge, part of an ongoing collaboration with Assassin's Creed. Abstergo's Challenge, named for the multinational front for the Templar Order which tries to destroy the Assassins in the iconic games, features Eivor and Odin outfits, from the latest release, Valhalla. An official...
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

TFT Patch 12.13 Predictions

TFT Patch 12.13 is releasing three weeks after Patch 12.12 on July 13. Even with Patch 12.12b, there are still a variety of changes expected to come with next week's patch. Here are some predictions on what's going to change going into the next patch. TFT Patch 12.13 Predictions. Sy'fen...
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Numerous Ubisoft Games to Lose Online Service This September

Online features for 15 of Ubisoft's "older" online games are set to be shut down later this year. Ubisoft have announced that a number of games will have their online functionalities shut down this September, meaning that select DLC will be inaccessible and, in some cases, the games will lose functionality altogether.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Apex Legends Player Suggests Color-Coded Caustic Traps to Avoid Teammate Confusion

One Apex Legends player has proposed a way to avoid teammates running into unfriendly Caustic traps by accident. In a post on the Apex Legends subreddit, user Lazer93 published a suggestion to end a standing player issue regarding Caustic's traps. Caustic, one of the playable characters in Respawn Entertainment's popular battle royale, can throw out traps that damage enemies as they get close or run through them. However, it can sometimes be difficult to tell which traps belong to the teammate or friendly Caustic, and which are the opponents.
ACCIDENTS
DBLTAP

Nitrojerry Returns to Fortnite for 4th July

Nitrojerry has returned to Fortnite, sparking joy in the hearts of many on the anniversary of America's independence. First introduced this time last year during Chapter 2: Season 7's Cosmic Summer Event, the crown jewel of the Ka-Bang! Set is back with a boom alongside plenty more patriotic skins. Nitrojerry...
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

New Skyrim Co-Op Mod Set to Release This Week

Skyrim Together Reborn is a new mod that allows up to eight players to adventure through Skyrim together. According to a report by PC Gamer, Skyrim Together Reborn is intended to replace the old multiplayer mod Skyrim Together which development for was rebooted in 2019. The mod had once again built steam with new modders coming to The Together Team.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

DBLTAP

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
11K+
Post
179K+
Views
ABOUT

DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!

 https://www.dbltap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy