Goose and Maverick forever! OG Top Gun star Anthony Edwards revealed what he really thought about Top Gun: Maverick — and whether Tom Cruise ran anything by him beforehand. “People had a certain feeling in the original one and that one [Top Gun: Maverick] does exactly what it felt like seeing it the first time, only more so,” Edwards, 59, told Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, June 9, at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival. “As I said to Tom, ‘Mission accomplished.’ They did it.”

MOVIES ・ 27 DAYS AGO