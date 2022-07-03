ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southern Colorado K9s come together for training

By Alina Lee
 3 days ago
K9 training

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Search & Rescue teams of El Paso, Teller and Fremont Counties had a special training day with their K9s on Saturday.

The K9s practiced air scenting, trailing and skills for detecting human remains.

In addition to practicing these vital skills, the K9s had the opportunity to experience a traverse on a tyrolean and practice rappelling.

“It was a great time and resulted in lots of very happy and tired dogs,” said El Paso County Search and Rescue in a social media post.

