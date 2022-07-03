ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Brian Austin Green and Girlfriend Sharna Burgess’ Son Zane’s Baby Album: See Photos

By Miranda Siwak
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago

Boy dad! Brian Austin Green welcomed his fifth son, his first with girlfriend Sharna Burgess , in June 2022, and baby Zane has already stolen their hearts.

“Zane Walker Green. A part of my heart exists just for you,” the Dancing With the Stars pro gushed via Instagram Story in July 2022 , several days after bringing her first baby home following childbirth.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum and Burgess — who’ve been dating since December 2020 — announced in June 2022 that their son was born on June 28 , sharing a sweet snap of Green holding his hand. “My heart is now forever outside of my body,” the Australia native gushed via Instagram at the time.

Green — who danced with his girlfriend during season 30 of DWTS in 2021 — first became a parent in 2002 when he welcomed son Kassius with now-ex Vanessa Marcil . The actor’s brood later expanded as he welcomed sons Noah, Bodhi and Journey with ex-wife Megan Fox .

While Green and Burgess were surprised by the timing of her first pregnancy , the ballroom dancer gushed that his children were elated to learn they’d have a new sibling .

“Those beautiful kids have been through so much change, and I’m always very sensitive with them,” Burgess exclusively told Us Weekly in March 2022 , one month after she announced her pregnancy news . “Though they love me deeply, who knows how they’re going to feel about another kid?”

The choreographer added that the little ones were “super excited” amid her pregnancy and said, “Good morning to Peanut,” the moniker they called Zane ahead of his birth.

“We have snuggle puddles in the morning ,” Burgess told Us at the time. “They come in and jump on the bed and hug my tummy and kiss it. … They just can’t wait for him to be here.”

Since Zane’s arrival, the first-time mom has fallen in love with her partner — and their son — even more.

“I couldn’t be more in love with this stage in our lives,” she gushed in a July 2022 Instagram Story. “The bliss, the snuggles, the excruciating love. The exhaustion, the pain and even the adult diapers .”

She continued: “Having @brianaustingreen by my side throughout all of this and being everything and more that we could possibly need is something I am grateful for beyond words. I love you baby. And I appreciate you and all you do. Heaven is a place on Earth, and I found it.”

Scroll below to see Zane’s cutest photos:

Comments / 3

Related
Distractify

Tori Spelling Has Seemingly Moved on From Her Marriage to Dean McDermott

Throughout the years, Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott have shared their marital woes in the public eye. Although they had individual careers, their reality TV show, Tori & Dean: Home Sweet Hollywood, took the actors’ fame to new heights. Soon, fans became invested in the couple’s home life, including their five children — ​​Liam, 15; Stella, 14; Hattie, 10; Finn, 9; and Beau, 5. However, after over a decade of marriage, Tori and Dean received rumors that they were divorcing.
RELATIONSHIPS
Us Weekly

The Game Denies He’s Dating 13 Going on 30’s Christa Allen After Viral Kissing TikTok

Not what it looks like. The Game and Christa Allen made waves when they kissed in a TikTok video — but apparently, it wasn’t a dating confirmation. “Christa and I have mutual friends — she attended my 4th of July party and I hopped on her TikTok,” the rapper, 42, told Us Weekly in a statement on Wednesday, July 6. “She’s a beautiful woman, but we’re not dating.”
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sharna Burgess
Person
Brian Austin Green
Person
Megan Fox
Person
Vanessa Marcil
SheKnows

Sharna Burgess’ Reflective Never-Before-Seen Maternity Photo Is the Definition of Self-Love

Click here to read the full article. Sharna Burgess will soon to be a first-time parent, with her due date approaching closer and closer. To both celebrate her amazing journey and her 37th birthday, she uploaded a nude, never-before-seen photo from her maternity shoot.  On June 21, Burgess posted a gorgeous nude photo from her maternity photoshoot with Mona Marandy Studio and fans have been losing it over the show-stopping, never-before-seen photo. Burgess decided to use this photo as the focus of her 37th birthday reflection, posting it alongside the caption: “37. And it keeps gettin better 🤍” “I reflected on my...
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Stars Hanging In The Hamptons ... Life's A Beach!

If you're one of the East Coast elite, there is no better place to be during the dog days of summer than on the soft sands and at the private parties along the eastern Long Island coastline ... aka The Hamptons. The uber-rich stretch of the seascape is where actors,...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Jamie Campbell Bower’s Most Shocking Comments About Playing Vecna in ‘Stranger Things’: ‘I Started to Become Quite Afraid’

Becoming one with Vecna. Jamie Campbell Bower has been candid about his Stranger Things journey — including the challenges that came with turning into the season 4 villain. After the first half of the season hit Netflix, Bower opened up about how little he knew during the audition process. “I first got two sets of [script] sides, one from Primal Fear, and one from Hellraiser,” he told Variety in May 2022. “I had no idea what this character was. I wasn’t sent any material from the show.”
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peanut#Ballroom#Journey#Green And Burgess
Us Weekly

Surprise Supermodels! Kim Kardashian and Nicole Kidman Walk the Balenciaga Couture Show in Paris

Kim Kardashian takes the runway! The reality star transformed into a supermodel on the catwalk at the Balenciaga Haute Couture show during Paris Fashion week. On Wednesday, July 6, Kardashian, 41, strutted her stuff in a look she’s become synonymous with: the luxury label’s pantaboots, as seen in a shared by Vogue. The Skims’ founder’s favorite piece was styled with a black sleek, figure-hugging corset top — that was finalized with gloves — and a wrap skirt. Kardashian’s hair was pulled back into a bun. To cheer her on, the SKKN by Kim founder’s daughter, North West, and momager, Kris Jenner, were in attendance.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Us Weekly

Rebel Wilson and Girlfriend Ramona Agruma’s Relationship Timeline

A special connection. Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma kept their romance low-key for months before offering a glimpse at their bond. In May 2022, Wilson hinted that she was seeing someone new while discussing her attempts to get back into the dating scene. “I deliberately wanted to push myself to date a bunch of people […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

‘Big Brother’ Season 24 Replaces Marvin Achi With Joseph Abdin Ahead of Premiere: Meet the New Houseguest

Expect the unexpected! CBS announced a cast switch-up before the Wednesday, July 6, premiere of Big Brother. “🚨 Important casting update! Marvin will no longer be one of our Houseguests on this season of Big Brother. We’re excited to welcome Joseph, a 24-year-old lawyer from Lake Worth, FL. to the #BB24 cast!” the official Twitter account wrote on Tuesday, July 5.
LAKE WORTH, FL
Us Weekly

Meghan King’s Dating History: Jim Edmonds, Cuffe Owens and More

Searching for The One. Meghan King has experienced plenty of ups and downs in her dating life, from her and Jim Edmonds' messy divorce to her whirlwind romance with Cuffe Owens. The Bravolebrity has never been shy about her love life — especially after she split from Edmonds in October 2019. Following the pair’s separation, […]
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

164K+
Followers
19K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy