Man who died while riding jet ski on Thurston County lake has been identified

A man who is believed to have suffered a medical emergency while riding a jet ski on Long Lake Saturday afternoon has been identified, according to the Thurston County Coroner’s Office.

About 4:50 p.m. Saturday, Lacey Fire District 3 and the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a boat launch off Carpenter Road Southeast.

John Shirrell, 63, had fallen off the jet ski and called out for help, said Lt. Jason Roberts of Lacey Fire District 3. Some people nearby pulled him out of the water, then an off-duty firefighter began life-saving measures to resuscitate him.

He ultimately died at the scene, Roberts said.

Coroner Gary Warnock said he would conduct an examination Tuesday to determine whether the man’s death was the result of natural causes or an accident.