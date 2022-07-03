ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thurston County, WA

Man who died while riding jet ski on Thurston County lake has been identified

By Rolf Boone
The Olympian
The Olympian
 3 days ago

A man who is believed to have suffered a medical emergency while riding a jet ski on Long Lake Saturday afternoon has been identified, according to the Thurston County Coroner’s Office.

About 4:50 p.m. Saturday, Lacey Fire District 3 and the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a boat launch off Carpenter Road Southeast.

John Shirrell, 63, had fallen off the jet ski and called out for help, said Lt. Jason Roberts of Lacey Fire District 3. Some people nearby pulled him out of the water, then an off-duty firefighter began life-saving measures to resuscitate him.

He ultimately died at the scene, Roberts said.

Coroner Gary Warnock said he would conduct an examination Tuesday to determine whether the man’s death was the result of natural causes or an accident.

Comments / 1

Related
The Olympian

Man who drowned in Lewis County lake has been identified

A 36-year-old man who drowned in a Lewis County lake last week was identified on Tuesday, according to the Lewis County Coroner’s Office. Michael P. Miller of Randle drowned in Riffe Lake on June 27 and his body was recovered on June 28. Coroner Warren McLeod said the cause of death was fresh water drowning and the manner of death has been ruled accidental.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Felony warrant issued for man deputies say shot Bremerton woman in the face

BREMERTON, Wash. — Officials have issued a $1 million felony warrant for a man they say nearly killed someone early Tuesday in Bremerton. The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office said Sonny Lee Belgard Jr., 40, shot a woman in the face during an argument at a home on NE Quinault Drive. The victim is still in the hospital, where her serious injuries leave her in life-threatening condition.
BREMERTON, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lacey, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Accidents
County
Thurston County, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Thurston County, WA
Accidents
City
Lacey, WA
Thurston County, WA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Lake#Jet Ski#Medical Emergency#Accident
shorelineareanews.com

Fatal crash on I-5 near NE 145th St Monday

A fatal collision on I-5 near NE 145th around 11am on Monday, July 4, 2022 left one dead, two transported to hospitals and the causing driver charged with DUI, felony hit and run, and vehicular assault. A Ford pickup driven by 41 year old Daniel Delgado of Shelton, and a...
Chronicle

Rochester Man Dies Following Saturday Crash on U.S. Highway 12

A 60-year-old Rochester man has died after initially being transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle Saturday after a crash on U.S. Highway 12 in Grand Mound. Kenneth M. Pekola was traveling southbound on Pecan Street in a 2016 Chevrolet Corvette at about 3:15 p.m. when he entered U.S. Highway 12 and collided with 2006 Ford F-150 driven by Curtis E. Dahl, 46, of Vancouver. Debris from the collision struck a 2003 Volkswagen Jetta driven by Owen A. Stidham, 19, Rochester.
ROCHESTER, WA
Chronicle

Fatal Shooting Overnight in Lacey

One man was killed late Sunday in Lacey, following an apparent argument near Rainier Vista Park, according to a statement from Lacey police. Initial dispatch calls came at 11 p.m., as multiple individuals reported shots fired near the park, police said. A subsequent call reported a man with a gunshot wound in the 5400 block of 50th Avenue Southeast.
LACEY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
shorelineareanews.com

Collision on Aurora at N 141st blocks lanes for three hours

A collision on Aurora Ave N at N 141St St around 10pm on Sunday, July 3, 2022 blocked all northbound and southbound lanes for three hours. Seattle Police report that this was a fatal car/pedestrian collision. The driver remained on scene and is participating in the investigation. Drivers were advised...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man sought after woman shot in the face

KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 40-year-old man in connection with a shooting Tuesday morning. Deputies said a $1 million felony warrant has been issued for Sonny Lee Belgard Jr. for second-degree attempted murder-domestic violence. Belgard is suspected of shooting a...
KITSAP COUNTY, WA
wa.gov

WSP Seeking Witnesses To A Fatal Collision On I-5

King County: At approximately 11:00am yesterday, July 4, 2022, Washington State Patrol (WSP) communications received 9-1-1 calls advising of a serious collision on NB I-5 near 145th. When troopers arrived they observed a 2001 Ford F-350 on the left side of the freeway and a black 2021 Kia Niro in...
KJR 95.7 The Jet

Seattle Homeowner Shoots Alleged Burglar Who Refused To Leave Property

Authorities say a Seattle homeowner fatally shot an alleged burglar who refused to leave the owner's property, KING 5 reports. Around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday (July 2), Seattle Police responded to the 900 block of North 101st Street after getting a call about a disturbance in the Greenwood neighborhood. When officers arrived at the scene, they reportedly found a man with a gunshot wound in the backyard of the home.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Search underway for suspect after man fatally shot in Lacey

LACEY, Wash. - Lacey police are investigating after a man was shot and killed late Sunday night. At about 11 p.m., officers responded to a report of a man who had gunshot wounds in a field in the 5400 block of 50th Avenue Southeast, just south Rainier Vista Park. According...
LACEY, WA
The Olympian

The Olympian

Olympia, WA
1K+
Followers
145
Post
287K+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the capital city, The Olympian has earned a reputation as a watchdog of state government, leading the effort to change state public disclosure laws to keep government meetings open to the public. The city is often considered to be a major cultural center of the South Puget Sound region, home to quite a number of performing arts companies and theaters as well as a hub of indie music production. The Olympia area is also a magnet for outdoor enthusiasts, located less than two hours from the Pacific Ocean, the Olympic Mountains, Mount St. Helens, and Mount Rainier.

 https://www.theolympian.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy