Man killed in hit-and-run, Richmond Police looking for suspect
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating someone they say hit and killed a pedestrian with a van before leaving the scene.
According to police, the incident took place around 10:30 on Wednesday, June 29 at the intersection of Holly Springs Avenue and Broad Rock Road. The victim, 67-year-old Arthur Lee Garner was hit while trying to cross the street. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.Suspect accused of assault, attempted robbery in Target parking lot, Chesterfield Police searching
Garner was hit by a white van with yellow writing on the rear window that says “Ali Medical Transport” “804-564-5090.” The van was seen heading west on Hull Street towards Southside Plaza.
Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.
Comments / 0