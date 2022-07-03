ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man killed in hit-and-run, Richmond Police looking for suspect

By Will Gonzalez
 3 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating someone they say hit and killed a pedestrian with a van before leaving the scene.

According to police, the incident took place around 10:30 on Wednesday, June 29 at the intersection of Holly Springs Avenue and Broad Rock Road. The victim, 67-year-old Arthur Lee Garner was hit while trying to cross the street. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Garner was hit by a white van with yellow writing on the rear window that says “Ali Medical Transport” “804-564-5090.” The van was seen heading west on Hull Street towards Southside Plaza.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

