Siskiyou County, CA

All fires contained after Siskiyou County experiences more than 260 lightning strikes

By Brett Taylor
KDRV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYREKA, Calif.-- California firefighters have been working around the clock to contain several wildfires that were started during Saturday evening's lightning storm. According to Cal...

www.kdrv.com

