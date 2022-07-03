ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain View mini golf could be closed

Sun City Independent
Sun City Independent
 3 days ago
Recreation Centers of Sun City cardholders are advised that the playing conditions at the Mountain View Center, 9749 N. 107th Ave., mini golf course may be less than ideal going forward prior to closure of this center as preparations are made for renovations at this location.

Due to supply constraints, overall costs and anticipated in-service life, the mini golf turf on the course at Mountain View Center will not be replaced. The condition of the front nine holes requires that these holes be closed at this time. RCSC staff will work to keep the back nine holes open for play. However, there may be additional turf obstacles that affect play. The full closure of the course may be required in the future.

Mini golf courses at Bell, 16820 N. 99th Ave., Lakeview, 10626 W. Thunderbird Blvd. and Sundial, 14801 N. 103rd Ave., centers continue to be available for cardholders use.

