Smeltzer allows 3 homers, Twins can't complete sweep of Orioles

By Chris Schad
 3 days ago

A handful of mistakes doomed the Twins in a 3-1 loss to Baltimore.

The Minnesota Twins went for a three-game sweep of the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday afternoon, but a strong performance from Tyler Wells and three homers from the Baltimore lineup handed the Twins with a 3-1 loss.

The Twins were in good hands with Smeltzer on the mound but the left-hander got stung by the long ball. Rougned Odor got the Orioles on the board with a solo home run in the fifth inning and back-to-back homers in the sixth from Trey Mancini and Ryan Mountcastle gave Baltimore a 3-0 lead.

While Smeltzer made some mistakes, Wells was able to avoid damage. The Twins were hitless until Nick Gordon's double in the fifth inning and Jorge Polanco's RBI single in the sixth inning was the only run he allowed on the afternoon.

After six strong innings, Wells turned it over to the bullpen. While the Twins were able to rally for walk-off victories in the first two games in the series, Dillon Tate made sure it didn't happen again, pitching a perfect ninth inning to secure the victory.

After dropping the finale with Baltimore, the Twins will open a three-game series with the Chicago White Sox on Monday night.

