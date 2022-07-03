ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kasemets wins IMSA Prototype Challenge at CTMP

By IMSA Wire Service
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTonis Kasemets showed he had the measure of the IMSA Prototype Challenge field at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park on Sunday. Twice. The Estonian dominated the first hour at CTMP, then fended off a late challenge following the only full-course caution of the 90-minute race for Le Mans Prototype 3 (LMP3) cars....

