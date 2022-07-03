Truck driver killed in fiery rollover crash on I-70

PUTNAM CO., Ind. (WEHT) — A semi-truck crash along an interstate highway claimed the life of a one individual Sunday morning. Indiana State Police say they responded to the area of I-70 westbound near the thirty-six-mile marker for the accident around 8:25 a.m.

Investigators revealed that the semi tractor-trailer was traveling westbound when for an unknown reason, the driver lost control and slammed into a guardrail. Police believe the impact from the accident caused the semi to flip over and catch on fire, leaving the driver with fatal injuries.

According to an Indiana State Police press release, no other people were in the semi during the time of the accident. Police state the driver’s name won’t be released until they confirm identification and contact the family.

ISP says they don’t believe drugs or alcohol were contributing factors. Assisting agencies include Putnam County Sheriff’s Department, Putnam County EMS, Cloverdale Volunteer Fire Department, Putnam County Coroner’s Office and Curtis Wrecker Service.

