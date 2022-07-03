ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haltom City, TX

Police ID gunman, victims in North Texas shooting that left 3 dead, 4 wounded

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nzxp2_0gTuG7KK00
North Texas shootings Stock photo of police cruiser. Three people died and four were injured, including three police officers, after a gunman in North Texas led police on a short pursuit Saturday, July 2, 2022, that ended with him taking his own life, the Haltom City Police Department confirmed. (z1b/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

HALTOM CITY, Texas — Three people died and four were injured, including three police officers, after a gunman in North Texas led police on a short pursuit Saturday evening that ended with him taking his own life, the Haltom City Police Department confirmed.

Update 11:30 p.m. EDT July 3: Police on Sunday identified the wounded officers as Cpl. Zach Tabler, who has been with the Haltom City department for seven years; Officer Tim Barton, with six years of service; and Officer Jose Avila, with five years of service. All three are expected to survive, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported.

The two slain civilians were identified by police as Collin Davis, 33, and Amber Tsai, 32.

According to property records, Tsai lived at the Diamond Oaks Drive residence where the shooting started, the newspaper reported.

The neighbor who called 911 to report the altercation and was also shot was not identified publicly. She is expected to undergo surgery and survive, police said during a Sunday afternoon press conference.

Meanwhile, police identified the shooter as 28-year-old Edward Freyman, who they said knew the victims. Both the relationship between the shooter and victims and a motive for the slayings remain under investigation, the Star-Telegram reported.

According to the newspaper, Tabler underwent surgery after being shot in his right arm, finger and leg and remained hospitalized Sunday. Avila, who was shot in his legs, was slated for surgery Sunday, and Barton, who was shot in the upper thigh, was treated and released from an area hospital.

According to video from a neighbor’s doorbell camera shown during Sunday’s news conference, Freyman shot at officers as they arrived, and the officers returned fire. He then fled the scene on foot and was located about half a mile from the original crime scene with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Haltom City, about five miles northeast of Fort Worth, has a population of about 60,000, the Star-Telegram reported.

Original report: According to NBC-DFW, officers responding to a 911 call shortly after 6:45 p.m. local time found a woman shot dead inside the Diamond Oaks Drive residence and a man dead in the home’s driveway. Another woman who called 911 also suffered injuries not considered life-threatening, the TV station reported.

According to police, the suspect was located dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound and both a handgun and “military-style” rifle were found near his body, KDFW reported.

It remained unclear Sunday if the suspect, who has not been identified publicly, knew the victims or lived in the Diamond Oaks Drive home to which police were initially called, the TV station reported.

According to NBC-DFW, three Haltom City police officers were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following Saturday’s brief manhunt through the neighborhood that erupted at some point in an exchange of gunfire.

All three injured officers are being treated at area hospitals and are expected to recover fully, the TV station reported.

On Sunday, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick issued the following statement, obtained by NBC-DFW, regarding the shootings:

“Last evening, three police officers were wounded protecting the citizens of Haltom City,” Patrick said, adding, “Two civilians were killed and another was injured. This is a timely reminder that the men and women of law enforcement are to be lauded for their heroic work that they do for us every single day. Please join Jan and me in prayer for the recovery of the wounded officers and civilian, and please pray for those killed and their families.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

Argument between group turns into shooting

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - An argument between a group of men resulted in a shooting on Tuesday.Fort Worth police responded to the shooting at about 7:11 p.m. at the 3100 block of Las Vegas Trail on July 5. Police said that when they arrived, the fire department was attending to a victim. The victim has apparently been in an argument with the group in the parking lot. Police said when the victim was walking away from the argument, someone in the group fired shots in his direction, shooting him. The victim was transported to a local hospital in serious condition.
FORT WORTH, TX
kgns.tv

Ring video captures fatal shooting in Texas town

HALTOM CITY,TX (KGNS) - Authorities in Haltom City, Texas have released doorbell video of a shooting that left three officers injured Saturday night. Before police arrived, the suspect had killed a man and a woman in the Haltom City neighborhood. What everyone thought was an early Fourth of July fireworks...
HALTOM CITY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Haltom City, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Haltom City, TX
wbap.com

Reported As A Car Accident, It Turned Out To Be A Homicide

Fort Worth (WBAP/KLIF) – Fort Worth Police are trying to untangle a homicide that was first reported to them Monday night as a car accident. The owner of a home near the intersection of McCart Avenue and Altamesa Boulevard told police he was outside, standing on his front lawn, when a car came slowly driving down his street, jumped the curb, and crashed into his house. It smashed into a room where his daughter was watching television. The room was demolished, but his daughter was not injured. Police later discovered the driver had been shot. He has since died of his injuries. The homeowner says when the car hit his house he saw two other men jump out of it, and run off. Fort Worth Police are now trying to determine why the driver was shot, who shot him, and where.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Police investigate Fourth of July fight at Arlington pool

ARLINGTON, Texas — More than 15 people were involved in a fight at an Arlington pool Monday, police said. Arlington Police said officers responded to the Randol Mill Family Aquatic Center at 6 p.m. July 4 for a reported fight happening in the parking lot. Officers learned that there...
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS DFW

Police investigating after driver gets shot, crashes into Fort Worth home

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- Police are investigating a shooting that led to a driver crashing into a Fort Worth home late Monday night.At about 11:10 p.m. July 4, police were sent to 3436 Wedgeworth Dr. S in response to a car crashing into a house. When officers arrived, they found the driver of the vehicle had been shot. The driver was subsequently taken to a local hospital in critical condition.A motive for the shooting is unknown at this time and this remains an ongoing investigation.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Man found with multiple stab wounds in Fort Worth, no suspect in custody

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Fort Worth police responded to a stabbing at about 5 p.m. on July 4.When police arrived to the scene, at the 5200 block of East Lancaster Street, there was a man who had suffered multiple stab wounds. Police said this is the result of a dispute between two men. The victim was transported to John Peter Smith Hospital in good condition with non-life-threatening injuries for treatment. There is no suspect in custody, but police said a suspect has been identified.
FORT WORTH, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Rangers#Texas Shooting#Police#North Texas#Violent Crime#Cpl
CBS DFW

Domestic dispute leads to stabbing at Fort Worth home, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- A domestic dispute led to a stabbing that injured two people outside a Fort Worth home Monday afternoon, police say.At approximately 3:42 p.m. July 4, police were sent to a stabbing call at a home on the 300 block of East Morningside Drive.When officers arrived, they found two victims -- a juvenile male and an adult male -- in the front yard with stab wounds to their arms. Both victims were taken to Harris Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.Officers learned that the stabbing was the result of a domestic dispute between the two...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

4-year-old hurt in Fort Worth hit-and-run

FORT WORTH, Texas - A 4-year-old girl is recovering after being hit by a car that never stopped. Fort Worth police responded to the neighborhood near Highway 287 and Mitchell Road late Monday night to find that child hurt. She was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.
FORT WORTH, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Friends, Neighbors Remember Haltom City Shooting Victims

Friends remembered a woman killed in a shooting rampage on Saturday as someone with an infectious and joyous spirit. Amber Tsai, 32, was killed in her Haltom City home on Saturday when police say 28-year-old Edward Freyman fired hundreds of rounds from a rifle. The shooting spree also killed 33-year-old...
HALTOM CITY, TX
CBS DFW

2 people found dead following shooting at Southlake home, police say

SOUTHLAKE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- Two people are dead following a shooting at a Southlake home Tuesday morning, police said.At around 10:21 a.m. July 5, police responded to a house in the 600 block of Regency Crossing after receiving a call of a shooting.When officers arrived, they found a male and female dead with apparent gunshot wounds, police said. Neither of their identities have been released at this time.At this time, police believe there is "no external threat to the community" and this remains an ongoing investigation.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
fox4news.com

Carrollton family's apartment hit by dozens of bullets

CARROLLTON, Texas - A shooter or shooters targeted a Carrollton family’s apartment, spraying it with dozens of bullets. Amazingly, none one inside was hurt. Arvin Rangani said his family was fast asleep around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday when the gunfire erupted at the Peters Colony Apartments. His 33-year-old cousin was...
fox4news.com

Man, woman found dead in Southlake home

SOUTHLAKE, Texas - Police are investigating the shooting deaths of a man and woman found in a Southlake home. Someone called 911 around 10:20 a.m. Tuesday morning to a home on Regency Court. When officers arrived, they found the bodies. Right now, police have very little information that they are...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
106K+
Followers
114K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy