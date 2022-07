Data: University of Texas / Texas Politics Project Poll; Chart: Simran Parwani/AxiosAmid high gas prices and at-home inflation worries, Texans' support for U.S. involvement in Ukraine appears to be flagging, per a new University of Texas poll. The big picture: As the Russian invasion of Ukraine drags into its fifth month, the poll showed tentative signs that the early wave of support for U.S. efforts to aid Ukrainians may have crested. Details: The University of Texas/Texas Politics Project Poll, released today, asked whether "the U.S. is doing too much, too little, or about the right amount in response to...

TEXAS STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO