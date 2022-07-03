Flood Advisory issued for Iredell, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 20:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Most flooding deaths occur in vehicles. Never drive through a flooded roadway or around barricades. Turn around, don`t drown. Flooded roadways are nearly impossible to see at night. Avoid traveling in this area. Turn around, don`t drown. In hilly terrain flood waters moves swiftly over roadways which can sweep away vehicles. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Report any flooding directly to the Columbia National Weather Service at 803 234 4115 when it is safe to do so. You can also send reports by Facebook or Twitter to NWSColumbia or by e-mail at NWS.Columbia@noaa.gov. Target Area: Fairfield; Lancaster FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central South Carolina, including the following counties, Fairfield, Lancaster, Lexington, Newberry and Richland. * WHEN...Until 1000 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Overflowing poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 804 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Newberry, Winnsboro, VC Summer Nuclear Station, Prosperity, Monticello, Blair, Jenkinsville, Fairfield County Airport, Newberry College, Newberry County Airport, Little Mountain, Pomaria, Peak, US-176 and SC-34 Crossroads, Mid-Carolina High School, Lebanon Fire Station, Enoree Ranger District Office, Rion, Fairfield Elementary School and Fairfield County Detention Center. Creeks in the area that will continue to receive additional rainfall include; Stitt Branch, Gladney Branch, Bush River, Jackson Creek, Pattersons Creek and Little River. - This includes the following highways Interstate 77 between mile markers 36 and 49. Interstate 26 between mile markers 62 and 89. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

