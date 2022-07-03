ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, PA

Woman attacks security guards at ER

By Brett Crossley
 3 days ago

Danville, Pa. — The woman kicked, punched, pinched, grabbed, and pulled the hair of three security officers who attempted to stop her from leaving Geisinger Emergency Department in Danville, police said.

All three security guards received injuries for their efforts, according to an affidavit filed by Mahoning Township Police. Those injuries included a chunk of hair being ripped from one of the guard’s heads.

Madison Rachel Wasser, 23, of Mount Carmel was charged with three counts each of second-degree felony aggravated assault, simple assault, and harassment during an arraignment on June 28. Wasser was being held on June 23 for evaluation when she attempted to leave the facility, according to police.

As staff at Geisinger Medical Center attempted to stop Wasser, she allegedly charged them and began to fight, according to a witness police spoke with at the scene.

Wasser will appear before Judge Marvin Shrawder on July 12 for a preliminary hearing on the charges. She was released from custody after posting $10,000 unsecured bail.

Docket sheet

Robert C Setzler
3d ago

so, someone who is in geisinger for a psychiatric evaluation cause she lashes out due to mental illness is criminally charged (making matters worse) because she wanted to leave the hospital against doctors advice. money hungry police departments, is it any wonder why there is such an outcry against law enforcement. pa is a retribution state, they sure don't believe in rehabilitation, or getting people the help they need. geisinger is just as money hungry as the cops, so not much difference ther

