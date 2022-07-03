Woman attacks security guards at ER

Danville, Pa. — The woman kicked, punched, pinched, grabbed, and pulled the hair of three security officers who attempted to stop her from leaving Geisinger Emergency Department in Danville, police said.

All three security guards received injuries for their efforts, according to an affidavit filed by Mahoning Township Police. Those injuries included a chunk of hair being ripped from one of the guard’s heads.

Madison Rachel Wasser, 23, of Mount Carmel was charged with three counts each of second-degree felony aggravated assault, simple assault, and harassment during an arraignment on June 28. Wasser was being held on June 23 for evaluation when she attempted to leave the facility, according to police.

As staff at Geisinger Medical Center attempted to stop Wasser, she allegedly charged them and began to fight, according to a witness police spoke with at the scene.

Wasser will appear before Judge Marvin Shrawder on July 12 for a preliminary hearing on the charges. She was released from custody after posting $10,000 unsecured bail.

Docket sheet