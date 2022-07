The curious case of Baker Mayfield continues. As training camp approaches across the NFL, the Cleveland Browns quarterback is still on the search for a new city to call home. Ever since Cleveland traded for Deshaun Watson, signing him to a five-year, $230 million contract, Mayfield’s days with the Browns have been numbered. Speaking with reporters earlier this summer, the 2017 Heisman Trophy winner said he had very little interest in returning to the team.

