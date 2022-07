Marshalltown, Iowa — Marshalltown officials believe a lightning strike is to blame for a fire in the attic of a home in the 1100 block of W. Church Street Monday morning. According to a press release from the Marshalltown Fire Department Monday, crews were called the scene around 9:30 a.m. after everyone had already evacuated the two-story home, and light smoke could be seen coming from the roof.

