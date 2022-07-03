ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Stolen car found underwater in southwest Miami-Dade

By David Dwork
Click10.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – An investigation is ongoing after a vehicle was found submerged in...

www.local10.com

Click10.com

Family: Cryptic note found in car of missing Miami-Dade man with autism

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – As Miami-Dade police search for a missing man with autism, his family is sharing a cryptic note they found in his car after his disappearance. Police said 20-year-old Alejandro Suarez was last seen leaving his home in the Westchester area of Miami-Dade County on Monday. He’s described as 5-foot-6, weighing 150 pounds.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Suspect arrested after man shot, woman assaulted in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A suspect has been arrested after a man was shot Tuesday night and a woman was assaulted in Pompano Beach, authorities confirmed Wednesday morning. The shooting was reported just before 9:30 p.m. near the 1200 block of Northwest Third Avenue. According to Broward Sheriff’s Office...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Bullet holes found in windows of Coral Springs hospital

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – Coral Springs police are investigating a shooting after shattered windows with bullet holes were discovered on the fourth floor of Broward Health Coral Springs over the weekend. The broken windows are in a fourth floor storage area. No one was injured. Police spokesperson Chris Swinson...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Click10.com

17-year-old with autism reported missing from Tamarac

TAMARAC, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is searching for a 17-year-old boy who has been reported missing from Tamarac. According to detectives, Dimitri Roberts was last seen around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Pleasant Hill Lane. His family told deputies that Roberts...
TAMARAC, FL
#Stolen Car
Click10.com

Police: Driver flees after crashing stolen car into home in North Miami

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – North Miami police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that occurred early Tuesday morning. The crash occurred just before 3 a.m. in the area of Northwest 13th Avenue and 125th Street. According to North Miami police, a blue Dodge Charger crashed into an unoccupied bedroom, leaving...
NORTH MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Man arrested after two women robbed in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police have arrested a man who they said robbed two women, one of whom he also assaulted, authorities announced Tuesday. William Wimberly, 28, was arrested June 30 on charges of robbery with a firearm, aggravated battery with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Additional charges are pending.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Police: Worker dies after fall from Coral Gables building

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – A worker fell from a Coral Gables building and died Wednesday, police said. The incident happened in the afternoon hours near the intersection of Alhambra Circle and Salzedo Street in the city’s downtown area. Police had a portion of Salzedo Street blocked off with...
CORAL GABLES, FL
WSVN-TV

Woman struck by stray bullet along I-95 expected to be OK

MIAMI (WSVN) - A woman was caught in the crossfire of a drive-by shooting. Florida Highway Patrol said two drivers sped down the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 near Northwest 95th Street while they shot at each other around 1 a.m., Tuesday. The woman spoke to officers and told them...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Cars Broken Into Outside Several Miami-Dade Neighborhoods

Residents in several neighborhoods in Miami-Dade County said their cars were vandalized this weekend and now police are searching for those who are responsible. Wester Theodore said he was getting ready to drop his mother off at work when he realized his family’s car had been broken into outside his North Miami Beach home.
CBS Miami

Two people injured in Lauderdale Lakes shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE - Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting in Lauderdale Lakes. It happened Monday morning around 9 a.m. near the intersection of Northwest 33rd Avenue and West Oakland Park Boulevard. Broward sheriff's investigators questioned some residents at the nearby Somerset Condominiums complex. The crime scene extended into the parking lot of a gas station next to the condos. Broward Sheriff's Fire Rescue took the injured to an area hospital, their injuries were not considered life-threatening. Detectives with Broward Sheriff's Office Robbery Unit were contacted and are investigating what led to the shooting. One person is being questioned about the shooting. 
CBS Miami

Police: Child, 8, shot riding in car with mom in Lauderhill

MIAMI - Lauderhill Police detectives say an 8-year-old was shot in the leg while she was riding in a car with her mother late Monday night. Police said it happened shortly before midnight as the mother was driving north on NW 56 Avenue from Sunrise Blvd. The mother told investigators that she heard a barrage of loud explosions and then drove her child to Florida Medical Center after she noticed the 8-year-old had been injured. Detectives say the child may have been struck by indiscriminate fire, as the initial investigation shows that a bullet passed through the base of the door subsequently striking the child in the leg. The child is expected to make a full recovery. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lauderhill Police Department or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).
LAUDERHILL, FL
WSVN-TV

UPS truck crashes through fence in Hialeah

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - It was a dangerous delivery as a UPS truck crashed in Hialeah. The incident took place near 53rd Street, Tuesday. The truck lost control before smashing through a house’s fence. The fence was badly damaged in the wreck. The driver was not hurt and stayed...
HIALEAH, FL
wrul.com

Florida Man Arrested For Driving Without Valid License

Elvis has left the building, after paying bond of course. At approximately 10:20 AM on Sunday July 3rd, while on routine patrol, Deputy Capeheart with the White County Sheriff’s Department came across a Silver Ram pickup sitting on the shoulder of IL Route 1 at County Road 1500 E with its hazard lights on. Capeheart pulled off the highway to offer assistance to the motorist and as he was running the plate information through dispatch, the driver drove away. Capeheart followed the vehicle with lights and sirens on for about a ¼ of a mile before the motorist finally pulled off the highway. When Capeheart made contact with the driver, he stated that “he didn’t speak English.” The driver gave his license and proof of insurance to Capeheart. The motorist was identified as 39 year old Elvis Risquet Meneses of 9731 Fontainebleau Blvd in Miami Florida. After running the information through dispatch, it came back that his driver’s license was suspended. Capeheart called for back-up due to the male’s suspicious behavior. Menese’s was then placed under arrest. While still on the scene, Menese’s slipped the handcuffs from behind his back, attempting to remove them. Officer’s adjusted the cuffs then transported him to the White County Jail. Bond for Menes’s was set for $250 cash bond, plus a $20 booking fee. He paid bond and was released.
WHITE COUNTY, IL
Click10.com

Ukrainian flag vandalized, swastikas left behind on home in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The sight is jarring. A Ukrainian flag hung on a man’s garage is vandalized in a quiet Fort Lauderdale neighborhood. The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night. A neighbor told Local 10 News off-camera that her son and others witnessed a man get out of a Range Rover SUV and spray paint swastikas, the word “Azov,” and a symbol associated with Azov, a volunteer unit of Ukraine’s National Guard that’s been criticized for embracing neo-Nazi ideals.

