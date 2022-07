Good news for New York Mets fans. Superstar and future Hall of Fame pitcher Max Scherzer will return to action Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds. This couldn’t come at a better time for New York with the Atlanta Braves just 3.5 games back in the NL East. They may be in 1st place, but New York is losing steam a bit as the summer heats up. Still, since Scherzer went down on May 18, the Mets managed a 26-15 record in the 41 games.

QUEENS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO