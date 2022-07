CLEVELAND, Ohio --- A man is accused of fatally stabbing his mother and grandmother and critically injuring his brother Sunday afternoon, Seven Hills police said. Joseph Walter, 33, has been charged with aggravated murder in the fatal stabbings of his grandmother, Carol Jereb, 85, of Avon Lake, and his mother, Laurene Worthington, 62, of Seven Hills, according to police, the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner and Parma Municipal Court records.

