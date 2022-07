Click here to read the full article. Sony has decided to push Devotion to Wednesday, Nov. 23, as a wide release. The Culver City, CA studio previously planned an October rollout that included going limited on Oct. 14, an Oct. 21 expansion and wide break on Oct. 28. On its new date, Devotion joins Disney’s animated Strange World, Universal/Amblin’s Steven Spielberg autobio pic The Fabelmans, an untitled movie from NEON and United Artists Releasing’s Luca Guadagnino’s Bones and All. The weekend before, on Nov. 18, brings Universal’s newsroom drama She Said, and Searchlight’s The Menu. The J.D. Dillard directed aerial war movie follows the harrowing true story of two elite US Navy fighter pilots...

CULVER CITY, CA ・ 16 MINUTES AGO