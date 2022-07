KENT, N.Y. -- Two men were killed over the weekend during an apparent road rage incident on a highway in Putnam County.On Tuesday, CBS2's Tony Aiello spoke with the mother of one of the men who died."I just don't know what else to do. It's hard. It's hard losing a child," Marisol Tarantino said.Tarantino said it is a pain no mother should bear. Her son, 22-year-old Fabian Tirado, was killed early on Saturday.New York State Police say it happened on a dark and rainy stretch of I-84 at the time. Tirado was driving home with a cousin when he got...

PUTNAM COUNTY, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO