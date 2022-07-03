ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Eddie Jones to stick with England’s Smith-Farrell axis for Australia rematch

By Gerard Meagher in Brisbane
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DBqcH_0gTuE0Df00

Eddie Jones is prepared to stick with the dual playmaker axis of Marcus Smith and Owen Farrell for England’s do-or-die second Test against Australia on Saturday amid calls for the head coach to overhaul his 10-12 partnership.

Smith and Farrell lined up together for only the second time in the demoralising defeat by the 14-man Wallabies on Saturday and their failure to light the fuse on England’s attack has prompted calls from the World Cup winners Clive Woodward, Will Greenwood and Lawrence Dallaglio for Jones to make major changes.

Related: England stuck in identity crisis and slipping backwards under Eddie Jones | Robert Kitson

Jones, however, is hopeful that the fledgling partnership will develop into a formidable double act and has revealed he intends to keep the combination in place for the second Test in Brisbane, where Australia have won their past 10 games. Asked if he will persevere with the duo, he said: “Certainly for the next Test.”

Jones is also set to escape punishment for his comments claiming the referee James Doleman helped Australia after Darcy Swain’s 34th‑minute red card by attempting to “even things up”. In a further boost for England, Jonny Hill has not been cited for pulling Swain’s hair nor for pushing the Australia lock, who faces a disciplinary hearing on Tuesday, in the face shortly before the red-card incident.

Some personnel changes are likely, however, with Tom Curry a doubt after sustaining a head injury on Saturday. Curry took a fearsome blow in the early stages and failed to appear for the second half of the match. “We’ll have to wait and see,” Jones said. “Curry might not be available.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cUxFm_0gTuE0Df00
Eddie Jones talks to Marcus Smith ahead of the first Test against Australia in Perth. Photograph: Trevor Collens/afp/AFP/Getty Images

It is unclear whether the openside flanker – who also went off at half-time with a head injury in the Six Nations win against Wales in February – will have to sit out for 12 days in line with World Rugby’s recent changes. When those changes were announced, however, the governing body stated the “vast majority of players diagnosed with concussion [are] likely to miss their next match owing to new criteria”.

Elsewhere, Jonny May is likely to come back into the side after he came out of isolation last Friday following a positive Covid test while Luke Cowan-Dickie, Jack Willis and Sam Underhill could all offer Jones’s side more of a threat at the breakdown – an area of weakness identified by Maro Itoje after the match.

Jones, nonetheless, believes his side can dig themselves out of the hole in which they find themselves, even suggesting that the confidence Australia will have gained from a first win over England in nine attempts could be their undoing. “They’ll be confident which creates an opportunity for us,” Jones said.

The Breakdown: sign up and get our weekly rugby union email.

Meanwhile, Itoje has insisted England must toughen up if they are to keep their hopes of winning the series alive in Brisbane. Citing his experiences of the second match of a three-Test series in both of his British & Irish Lions tours as well as England’s 2016 whitewash of Australia, Itoje believes the intensity of the match on Saturday will be significantly higher than in Perth.

“In those moments when your back is against the wall the team has to get tighter,” Itoje said. “We have to narrow our focus, play tough rugby. It’s about raising the intensity. We’ll be gunning for game two.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

‘It’s a bit of a cauldron’: Wallabies vow to dominate England in Brisbane Test

England have been warned they will step into Australia’s “cauldron” for Saturday’s do-or-tie second Test with the Wallabies vowing to dominate them up front. Australia have won their last 10 matches in Brisbane – a record dating back to the 2016 defeat by England – and after taking a 1-0 lead in the series, despite losing the lock Darcy Swain to a red cardfor the series, the Wallabies are confident of gaining the upper hand in the crucial forwards battle.
RUGBY
The Guardian

Underhill’s breakdown battles can offer England way back in Australia

Boil it down to its basics and modern rugby union is a simple game. Win the collisions and boss the breakdown and nine times out of 10 a victory will follow. England’s series hopes in Australia will rest squarely on those key areas this weekend and, specifically, whether they are able to keep the Wallabies’ captain, Michael Hooper, at arm’s length.
RUGBY
The Independent

England vs India LIVE: Cricket 5th Test result and reaction as Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow lead England to record win

Follow live coverage after England stormed to victory on the final day of the fifth Test against India at Edgbaston.Unbeaten centuries from Joe Root (142) and Jonny Bairstow (114) guided Brendon McCullum’s thrillseekers to a record chase of 378 with seven wickets remaining.No England side had ever hunted down more than 359 - Ben Stokes’ Ashes miracle at Headingley three years ago - but the new spirit of adventure which has engulfed the team this summer raised the bar again in Birmingham following on so quickly from the 3-0 whitewash of New Zealand.An intrepid century stand between openers Alex Lees and Zak Crawley on day four carved off a huge chunk of the target, before Root and Bairstow continued their imperious form to guide the hosts home with ease on the fifth morning. Follow all the latest reaction in the live blog below: Read More England storm to record win over India after Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow centuries
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Australia#World Rugby#Concussion#Smith Farrell
Daily Mail

BUMBLE ON THE TEST: England's bowling line-up show they will be in a good place after Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad... while Alex Lees needs to 'calm down' to take his game to the next level

Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow were England's saviours again as they dragged the hosts to 259-3 at stumps on day four against India. England are facing a record chase of 378 runs and the duo's partnership of 150 off 197 balls has got fans daring to dream. Sportsmail's DAVID LLOYD...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Rugby
NewsBreak
Sports
The Guardian

‘It was one of the most miserable days of my life – and I didn’t get laid’ – the Pride I’ll never forget

The first Pride I ever went to, Brighton in 2012, was one of the best days of my life. My best friend was living in the city; I met and fell in love with the man who became my first boyfriend; and I was overwhelmed by a sense of communal warmth, in the cheesiest, most cliched way possible. It was like a heartwarming Netflix drama set across the course of a single day that changes everything for ever. Two years later, I returned to Brighton for Pride. And it was one of the most miserable days of my life.
SOCIETY
The Guardian

French court overturns Grenoble’s decision to allow burkinis

Full-body swimwear including burkinis should not be worn in public pools in the city of Grenoble, France’s top administrative court ruled on Tuesday, upholding an earlier order by a lower court. “The new rules of procedure for the municipal swimming pools of Grenoble affect (...) the proper functioning of...
POLITICS
The Guardian

The Guardian

343K+
Followers
82K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy