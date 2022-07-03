Three Car Accident in North Augusta

SALUDA COUNTY, SC (WJBF) – South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident that took place on US Hwy 178 near Rollings Meadows Lane. The accident happened around 10:00 am. A person driving a 2003 Chevy truck was driving west when they went off the roadway on the right of the road. The driver […]
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have arrested a son accused of killing his father just outside North Augusta, one of the latest shootings in a wave of them as the CSRA copes with an outbreak of violent crime. Aiken County deputies say they discovered the shooting after going to...
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WFXG) - On Tuesday, July 5th, deputies were called to 5274 Dogwood Drive around 7:45 am for a wellbeing check on the homeowner. When deputies arrived on scene, they found the back door to the home unlocked. They went in to check on the home and found an unresponsive male lying on the main bedroom floor. Deputies say he had a gunshot wound to the head. The Aiken County Coroner's Office was called to the scene. The male was pronounced dead on scene.
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken Department of Public Safety responded to a structure fire call on Wednesday morning. The fire is at a home at 1708 Lundee Drive. Clouds of black smoke could be seen from a few streets over. The department says there were no reports of injuries...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Tuesday afternoon crash has blocked all westbound lanes on I-26 in Orangeburg County. Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened near mile marker 143. Multiple vehicles are involved in the crash. Those traveling in the area should expect delays.
A North Augusta man is wanted for murder following the discovery of a deceased male on July 5. According to the Aiken County Sheriff's Office, deputies conducted a wellbeing check on the homeowner of a residence on Dogwood Drive at approximately 6:30 p.m. on July 5. After receiving no response...
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputies are looking for a man and a woman who are wanted in connection with a home invasion that occurred early Wednesday. It happened at the Motel 6, 201 Boy Scout Road, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. The suspects were identified as Raymond...
SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An investigation into a gasoline theft led to the arrests of four people in Saluda County. On June 11, Saluda County deputies responded to Wiz’s Gas Station in Batesburg-Leesville in reference to a gasoline theft. Deputies learned earlier that morning, a number of subjects used an illegal device to steal more than $231 of gasoline from the business.
PROSPERITY, S.C. (WIS) - Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece has released the name of a man killed in a jet ski-related incident on Lake Murray over the weekend. Christopher Day, 35, of Gaston, was killed on the afternoon of July 2 near Dreher Island. 911 received a call at about 2:30 p.m., according to Kneece.
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken community is grappling with five shooting deaths in a week as authorities search for suspects in both cases. Authorities haven’t released suspect descriptions in the latest shooting, which killed Barry J. Redding, 39, and Stephan A. Poole, 40, of Aiken, late Saturday in Room 229 of the Days Inn at 2654 Columbia Highway North.
West Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– The Lexington Co. Coroner’s Office has released the identity of a man found murdered Sunday afternoon. The coroner’s office says 62 year old Michael Crolley died from multiple blunt force trauma injuries. Investigators with the West Columbia Police Department say he was found...
HEPHZIBAH, Ga (WRDW/WAGT) - A new splash pad for kids didn’t even make it through the weekend without being vandalized. Friday was the grand opening at McBean Community Center. The fixtures had been damaged By Tuesday, the day after the long July Fourth weekend. Yolanda Greenwood with the Augusta...
ORANGEBURG CO., S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 3-year-old girl was killed and her brother was injured after being hit by a tractor in Orangeburg County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the incident happened around 11:50 a.m. on Friday in the town of Cope. LCpl. Tyler Tidwell says three people were...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - One person died in a single-car crash in Lexington County Saturday. The crash happened around 9:58 p.m., according to the SC Highway Patrol. A car was traveling south on Pine Plain Road near Hucklebee Mill Road when it went off the left side of the road and hit a tree.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputies are looking for a missing 16-year-old. Alexis DeBruhl is described as 4 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 135 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Her mom last saw her on June 29 when she walked away from their home...
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities on Tuesday released surveillance photos of a robber who struck the downtown North Augusta Waffle House early Friday. The robbery happened around 3:45 a.m. at the 24-hour eatery in North Augusta, according to the North Augusta Department of Public Safety. A Black male wearing...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — State authorities say a 35-year-old man has died following a crash on Lake Murray that happened Saturday afternoon. According to a spokesperson with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, the crash occurred as the man was being pulled on a tube behind a jet ski. Preliminary details suggest the victim, who has not yet been publicly identified, collided with another watercraft in the area of Dreher Island State Park.
