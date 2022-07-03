Three Car Accident in North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WFXG) - On Tuesday, July 5th, deputies were called to 5274 Dogwood Drive around 7:45 am for a wellbeing check on the homeowner. When deputies arrived on scene, they found the back door to the home unlocked. They went in to check on the home and found an unresponsive male lying on the main bedroom floor. Deputies say he had a gunshot wound to the head. The Aiken County Coroner's Office was called to the scene. The male was pronounced dead on scene.

