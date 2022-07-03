How to react safely when driving through a hailstorm
By Paula Jones
cenlanow.com
3 days ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana’s summertime showers can vary in intensity. Forgetting to watch the weather forecast on a sunny summer morning may very well lead to getting caught in a storm later that afternoon. So, what can a person do if they find themselves on...
The Louisiana State Police have reported that the I-55 northbound exit to Louisiana Highway 442 (Exit 36) is was closed due to a crash. It is now open and resuming normal operations. For future updates visit =AT3h4liVyDnhMdwK1g1tWj0WgbVLcozacTvpEQEHOQutVpMbK3Cfgd-woDTCNv6FVwfDO3XXMtb7ly0WqoaAdJ9Rli_HBP-bPvtbMq-z4Fbadi5mQ6gsxvku3oVMd6DKhFMI7jdWGr9HYwWc_NMSAWJwIBQJG2o6Tj7ZpMOOlzj-Yg" rel="nofollow" role="link" tabindex="0" target="_blank">www.511la.org for route and road conditions.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s been nearly two years since Hurricane Laura destroyed homes and businesses across the region, and remarkably, many have still not been rebuilt. For those planning construction, there’s so much to think about. Of course, the priority for many – will my new home...
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – During the flood of 2016, many Louisianians lived through a nightmare. An estimated 146,000 homes were damaged and thousands of locals had no choice but to flee to one of Louisiana’s 11,000 state-operated shelters. When the floodwaters seeped into homes, they destroyed cherished...
Deputies arrested a man suspected of scamming multiple Louisiana residents who were trying to buy boats online. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said at least two people in the area fell into the trap set up by Modestas Grublys, a Lithuanian national who went by the false name Mads Lund. In each case, the victims said they wired Grublys money for boats he claimed to be selling.
It was a tragic Fourth of July holiday for one Louisiana teen who was killed while riding on a pontoon boat down the Blind River and the driver is now facing a slew of charges. According to Louisiana Radio Network, the fatal crash happened shortly before 6 PM on Monday...
One From Louisiana Dead and Another Arrested for DWI After Fatal July 4 Boating Accident. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported on July 5, 2022, that enforcement agents are investigating a fatal boating incident that occurred in Livingston Parish on July 4, 2022. Madison Bradley,...
A Louisiana Department of Agriculture spokesperson has confirmed that fuel sold at a South Louisiana gas station did contain water and that's why almost a dozen cars had to be towed after fueling at the station. Over the weekend several motorists had reported bouts of car trouble following a fuel stop at the station. Six of those vehicles had to be towed in for service.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Experts say Louisiana’s most common natural disasters include floods, hurricanes, severe storms, tornadoes, extreme heat/drought, power outages, wildfires, ice storms, and landslides. In view of these concerns, local authorities are constantly urging residents to prepare for natural disasters by stocking up on extra...
NEW ORLEANS — Fourth of July Holiday and all of next week. Not much change in our weather pattern as local temperatures remain seasonal around 88-93° degrees. Hot and humid into the early evening as the Heat Index temperatures indicate -- it feels like 94-101° degrees. Chance of morning rain showers. Developing afternoon storms that become widespread and strong at times through the dinner hours. Then the transition of isolated storms to showers by late evening. Followed by a slight chance of rain around midnight. "Rinse and repeat" -- into the following week. A reminder for Independence Day, Excessive Rainfall Risk for all SELA areas east and south of the line from I-55 straight down to Galliano. This includes, the eastern half of Tangipahoa Parish, Washington, St. Tammany, Orleans, Plaquemines, Jefferson, Parishes, Eastern portions of St. John the Baptist and Lafourche Parishes. Areas of Mississippi and Alabama. Therefore, a LOW Risk of Scattered Flash Flooding. Rainfall potential up to 2.50" inches per day by midnight Tuesday.
(KLFY / WGNO) — Six Louisiana colleges and one Texas college faced evacuations today after bomb threats were called in, though all cases have ended so far with officials finding no evidence of explosives. The following institutions were targeted in today’s threats:. University of Lousiana-Lafayette in Lafayette (UL)
Louisiana is rich in passenger train lore with its City of New Orleans locomotive the subject of the iconic 1971 song recorded by written and first recorded by Steve Goodman and later covered by Arlo Guthrie and Willie Nelson. But Amtrak's City of New Orleans and Sunset Limited trains quickly...
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This may be one of the better places in the state to watch and photograph nesting birds. Located in central Louisiana, Cazan (cah-zan) Lake is a private farm and nature preserve with easy access to popular wading birds. Once the early morning sun pierces the...
Corinne Martin recommends taking a second look at the weeds invading your yards and gardens. Because they're more than weeds. Those sticky, rootless plants that cling to your clothes at the beginning of spring? Those are called cleavers, and they're great for treating lymphatic conditions. Those little daisylike flowers with...
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The men and women of the Louisiana National Guard make incredible sacrifices for our state and country. KPLC producer Jeremy Stevens is a guard member and brings us inside the world of the National Guard.
2021 - 976. Lambert said he thinks the COVID-19 pandemic contributed heavily to the increase. "In 2020 there was less traffic on the road, but there were more instances of speeding because there was less traffic being on the road," he said. "There were also more instances of people driving without their seat belts, and so when you start combining those items of people not wearing those while people are speeding and driving recklessly, that is a deadly combination."
LULING, La. (BRPROUD) – The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting on Sunday night. The shooting took place on Paul Fredrick St. and left one person hurt. SCPSO says a 19-year-old man sustained “an accidental, self-inflicted gunshot wound.”. The gunshot victim was taken...
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Experts are weighing in on the current status of the COVID pandemic across Louisiana. On Tuesday, July 5, the Louisiana Department of Health reported more than 4,500 new cases, and the number of hospitalized patients jumped to 481. Doctors say two new sub-variants of the...
A vehicle in Sun, La. (St Tammany Parish) left the roadway on Wednesday morning and went airborne before striking a power pole and the power lines alongside the roadway. The dramatic footage was all caught on security cameras and amazingly the driver reportedly only sustained minor injuries. Some in the...
Comments / 0