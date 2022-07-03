Woman Scammed

(MANA awards 32 scholarships)....$21,000 in scholarships went to local High School and Community College students in Imperial County. The Scholarship amounts ranged from $500 to $1,000. MANA says last month students had an opportunity to meet with MANA Board Members and pick-up their scholarships and receive certificates from MANA De Imperial Valley, Congressman Juan Vargas, State Senator Ben Hueso and Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia at Jalisco's in El Centro. MANA De Imperial Valley is a nonprofit focused on empowering Latinas through leadership development, community service and advocacy. MANA President Rosyo Ramirez said MANA is able to offer local scholarships thanks to the generosity of their members, sponsors and community partners. Ramirez said they were especially grateful to Southern California Gas Company for their donation of $10,000, which allowed MANA to expand the scholarship program to deserving students. Since 2008, MANA has awarded $214,500 in academic scholarships.
Comments / 0