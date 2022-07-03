Woman Scammed

Signed into law three years ago, Senate Bill 328 requires high school and middle schools change the starting time for students. Effective July 1, 2022, California high schools will push start times back to 8:30 a.m. while middle schools will start at 8:00 a.m. According to the legislative sponsors, the change means students will now arrive at class ready to start the day with all the extra time they will have in the morning. The later start will mean classes will continue into the late afternoon. Sports practices will probably be affected as a later afternoon start may cause some student athletes to reassess practices that run into the evening hours. Teachers may enjoy a later start to their day but not so much the later afternoon hours.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 59 MINUTES AGO