Philipsburg, PA

Philipsburg Heritage Days ready to return

By Jared Weaver
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02TFaG_0gTuCI5u00

PHILIPSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– After being cancelled the last two years, Philipsburg’s annual Heritage Days event is set to return in July.

The event goes on from Tuesday, July 12 throughout Sunday, July 17 and will feature music and entertainment while celebrating the town’s heritage.

37th annual car cruise in Cambria County

A full schedule of events can be found below:

Tuesday, July 12

  • 7 p.m.- The Vesper Services and Awards Ceremony at the St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church will signal the start of Heritage Days. Community awards will be given out.

Wednesday, July 13

  • 7 p.m.- Watermelon Eating Contest at Front Street by the towers.
  • 8 p.m.- Country/western performance by Killin’ Time at the Sound Stage.

Thursday, July 14

  • 6 p.m.- Select songs from Cinderella performed by the YMCA Student Youth Theatre at the Sound Stage.
  • 8 p.m.- Nine piece classic funk/soul/r&b performance by the Gill Street Band at the Sound Stage.

Friday, July 15

  • 6 p.m.- Jazzercise at the Sound Stage.
  • 8 p.m.- Classic rock performance by Hair Force One at the Sound Stage.

Saturday, July 16

  • 2 p.m.- The grand parade will take place and fire company equipment judging will happen from 10 a.m. till noon. Judging takes place at the high school.
  • 5 p.m.- Drum and bugle corps presentation will take place at Front Street near the towers.
  • 10 p.m.- A firework show will happen. At 7 p.m. there will be entertainment by Screwdriver Sally at the Cold Stream Pavilion until the start of the fireworks show.

Sunday, July 17

  • Philipsburg Community Day at Delgrosso’s Amusement Park

More information and any last minute changes regarding Philipsburg’s Heritage Days can be found on their website.

