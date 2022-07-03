El Centro Burglary

(Calexico's annual address)...State of the City Address was delivered by Calexico Mayor Javier Moreno. It was delivered last Thursday, in Rodney Auditorium on the Calexico Campus of San Diuego State University. The focus of the address was unity. Working together with Calexico's sister city, Mexicali, on issues of mutual concern. He spoke about establishing a binational health committee to address shared public health priorities. One of the invited dignataries was Mexicali Mayor Norma Alicia Bustamante Martinez, who spoke on working together with Calexico. Accomplishments discussed by Mayor Moreno was the renovation of Calexico's Fire Station #2, supporting the city's summer pool program, the acquasition of new police cars, two ambulances for the Fire Department and a new fire engine. He also said a draft balanced budget was on its way to be approved, continued work on the New River and the economic revitilization of Downtown Calexico as some of the future goals.

CALEXICO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO