El Centro, CA

El Centro Burglary

By Carroll Buckley
 3 days ago

An El Centro residence was burglarized Friday evening. The resident returned...

Fireworks Users Cited

Police in El Centro and Brawley were out Monday night enforcing fireworks ordinances. Both police departments and fire personnel were patrolling neighborhoods looking for illegal fireworks. The El Centro Police Department issued at least 4 citations and a number of written warnings to homeowners identified as being responsible for shooting off the skyrockets and mortar rounds that could be heard and seen throughout the Valley. There was one instance of a man in the 2400 block of Orange Avenue in El Centro who suffered second degree burns to his hands and face as a result of shooting off illegal fireworks. Brawley Police reported issuing citations and warnings for the outlawed fireworks.
EL CENTRO, CA
Shoplifter Arrested

What began as a report of a shoplifter ended up with pepper spray and a taser. El Centro police responded to the report of a shoplifter at a local grocery store shortly after 8:00 Monday morning. Store employees were able to take back a shopping cart full of merchandise the thief had walked out with. The suspect refused to leave the store and started fighting with employees. El Centro police were able to detain the man at gunpoint on Pico Avenue near the City Pound. The man had been subdued after being pepper sprayed and tasered. The 40-year-old suspect was arrested and booked into Imperial County Jail on charges of Resisting Arrest.
EL CENTRO, CA
Murder Suspect Arrested

(56 year old suspect in custody)....Manuel Medina Vargas Jr. was taken into custody last Thursday. The arrest was announced by the Calexico Police Officers Asscoiation on their facebook page. Very little additional information was made available. The 56 year old Heber resident is suspected in the June 8th shooting death of a Calexico man in the 400 block of West 5th Street in Calexico. Two other Heber residents had been arrested in the incident. The 3 Heber suspects reportedly targeted two men, one of whom died from injuries at a hospital. Calexico Police are still investigating and have not released very much information.
CALEXICO, CA
Hit & Run Driver Leaves Puppy Behind

The driver of a hit & run car fled the scene of the accident and abandoned a puppy in the car. The accident occurred at about 12:49 a.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of Hamilton Avenue in El Centro. A white PT Cruised crashed into a parked pickup truck and the PT Cruiser driver was last seen running westbound on Hamilton. It was reported that the fleeing driver was picked up by someone in a black SUV. A passenger in the PT Cruiser also fled the scene and was seen walking east on Hamilton. Left behind was a small puppy that police turned over to the pound. The accident remains under investigation.
EL CENTRO, CA
El Centro, CA
El Centro, CA
Suspect Arrested for Assault

A 27-year-old man is in custody after being arrested for Assault With a Deadly Weapon. The man is alleged to have fired a shot at another man at a party early Sunday morning. El Centro Police, the aid of the victim, who was not injured, were able to locate the man at an east side El Centro residence. The suspect was detained while the investigation continued. A search of the suspect led to the discovery of a 9mm round in his pocket and a subsequent search of the house led to the discovery of a 9mm Glock style Ghost Gun in the residence. The suspect was booked into Imperial County Jail on charges of assault With a Deadly Weapon.
EL CENTRO, CA
How To Apply For A Temporary Food Facility Permit

(Brawley Chamber Hosting a free workshop)...It will be held from 9:00 am to 11:00 am on Wednesday July 13. The workshop is to learn how to apply for a temporary food facility permit. It is part of the Chamber of Commerce For Greater Brawley 2022 Seminars and Workshops. The workshop is free to all attendees, but registration is required. To register go to brawleychamber.com. The presenters of this workshop will be Vanessa Ramirez and Mario Salinas. The Chamber if located at 204 South Imperial Avenue in Brawley.
BRAWLEY, CA
Trailer Fire Early Sunday

(One displaced in trailer fire)....The fire was reported early Sunday, near Niland. Not much information has been provided. Officials say one person was displaced as a result of the fire. That person was assisted by the local Red Cross in locating alternate shelter. That person was the only occupant of the trailer.
NILAND, CA
Calexico State Of The City Address

(Calexico's annual address)...State of the City Address was delivered by Calexico Mayor Javier Moreno. It was delivered last Thursday, in Rodney Auditorium on the Calexico Campus of San Diuego State University. The focus of the address was unity. Working together with Calexico's sister city, Mexicali, on issues of mutual concern. He spoke about establishing a binational health committee to address shared public health priorities. One of the invited dignataries was Mexicali Mayor Norma Alicia Bustamante Martinez, who spoke on working together with Calexico. Accomplishments discussed by Mayor Moreno was the renovation of Calexico's Fire Station #2, supporting the city's summer pool program, the acquasition of new police cars, two ambulances for the Fire Department and a new fire engine. He also said a draft balanced budget was on its way to be approved, continued work on the New River and the economic revitilization of Downtown Calexico as some of the future goals.
CALEXICO, CA
Road Work In The North-End

(County Public Works announces the planned work)....It is scheduled for July 12 to July 14. It will be a 24 hour, 3 Day Closure on Butters Road, from Shank Road to Rutherford Road. The project is an asphalt overlay. Motorists are asked to use an alternate route. Contact the County Public Works Department for more information.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
MANA De Imperial Valley Scholarships

(MANA awards 32 scholarships)....$21,000 in scholarships went to local High School and Community College students in Imperial County. The Scholarship amounts ranged from $500 to $1,000. MANA says last month students had an opportunity to meet with MANA Board Members and pick-up their scholarships and receive certificates from MANA De Imperial Valley, Congressman Juan Vargas, State Senator Ben Hueso and Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia at Jalisco's in El Centro. MANA De Imperial Valley is a nonprofit focused on empowering Latinas through leadership development, community service and advocacy. MANA President Rosyo Ramirez said MANA is able to offer local scholarships thanks to the generosity of their members, sponsors and community partners. Ramirez said they were especially grateful to Southern California Gas Company for their donation of $10,000, which allowed MANA to expand the scholarship program to deserving students. Since 2008, MANA has awarded $214,500 in academic scholarships.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
IID Board Meeting

The Imperial Irrigation District Board of Directors will meet Tuesday. The meeting will begin at 8:00 a.m and convene into closed session. The Board will convene in open session at 1:00 p.m. The Board is expected to adopt a resolution that would re-authorize teleconferenced board meetings, make an appointment to the Imperial County Transportation Commission and approve proposed membership fees for the Salton Sea Authority The afternoon meeting is open to the public and will be held at the Condit Auditorium on Broadway in El Centro.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
State Changes School Start Times

Signed into law three years ago, Senate Bill 328 requires high school and middle schools change the starting time for students. Effective July 1, 2022, California high schools will push start times back to 8:30 a.m. while middle schools will start at 8:00 a.m. According to the legislative sponsors, the change means students will now arrive at class ready to start the day with all the extra time they will have in the morning. The later start will mean classes will continue into the late afternoon. Sports practices will probably be affected as a later afternoon start may cause some student athletes to reassess practices that run into the evening hours. Teachers may enjoy a later start to their day but not so much the later afternoon hours.
CALIFORNIA STATE

