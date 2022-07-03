ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murray, KY

Murray fireworks display postponed

By Jack Kane
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMURRAY, KY - The fireworks display for Murray, KY on July 4 at 9:00 pm, is...

McCracken County Fair makes changes to battle extreme heat

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Fair is here again, but two weeks later than usual. The fair was originally scheduled for the last week of June, but was postponed due to the heat. Now, with the area under another Weather Authority Alert for excessive heat, the fair...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
McCracken County commissioner sends out annexation proposal

PADUCAH — Can the city of Paducah and McCracken County work out an agreement to divide up revenue gained from annexation? McCracken County Commissioner Eddie Jones has put together a proposal for local leadership to discuss. Jones is suggesting the city, county and joint city-county Industrial Development Authority split...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
Preferred Alternatives Chosen for Murray Five Points Intersection and North 16th Street Widening

MURRAY, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced they have selected the preferred alternatives for road improvements along the northwest edge of the Murray State University Campus. According to the release, the enhancements are designed to improve safety, reduce congestion, and add pedestrian and bicycle-friendly features at the intersection...
MURRAY, KY
Heat-related changes at fair

McCracken County Fair makes changes to battle extreme heat. The McCracken County Fair, previously postponed due to the heat, is here this week. Now that we're under another Weather Authority Alert for excessive heat, the fair is hoping to keep everyone safe and cool.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
Semi crash partially blocking section of KY 286 in Ballard County

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says Kentucky 286 continues to be restricted to one lane in Ballard County Wednesday afternoon, after a semitrailer crashed at the 2 mile marker. As of 4:43 p.m., KYTC District 1 says the truck's cargo or paper products, which spilled onto the roadway because of the...
BALLARD COUNTY, KY
Red, White and Oooh! Fireworks Show Set for Monday

Ruff Park in Hopkinsville will play host to the annual Red, White and Oooh! fireworks show Monday night. The Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation Department is partnering with Hillcrest Baptist Church and WKDZ/WHVO for the evening of activities and live music capped off by the fireworks show at dark. Toby Hudson...
KDPH announces new COVID death for Calloway

MURRAY – According to the weekly report released by the Kentucky Department for Public Health Tuesday, Calloway County received 85 new COVID-19 cases last week and one new death. In addition, the county’s incidence rate, which is the number of weekly cases in a county adjusted for a population size of 100,000, was 31.1. That is a slight improvement over the 34.4 reported the previous week; however, unlike the previous report, this week, Calloway has the highest IR in the Purchase Area. The county’s positivity rate, which is the percentage of positive PCR tests out of the total administered for the week, was also down slightly from 14.08% to 10.34%.
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
New pickleball league drawing interest in Paducah

PADUCAH, Ky. - It's no secret that pickleball is rapidly growing, not only nationally, but locally in western Kentucky. Before this summer, there wasn't an organized pickleball league in the area. However, the Paducah Parks and Recreation department has changed that. The city created a summer pickleball league for the...
PADUCAH, KY
Families fight water crisis

Families in Marion, Kentucky, install water tanks to make do during water crisis. Weekend rain brought Marion, Kentucky, less than an inch of rain, which wasn't nearly what city leaders were hoping for. They say the city has about five days of water left, and a boil water order could come at any time.
MARION, KY
Paducah celebrates Independence Day

PADUCAH — The city of Paducah held its Fourth of July celebration Monday afternoon and evening. Food trucks lined the streets as the lower section of Broadway Street was blocked off. The grills were running, the decorations went up and people flooded the streets as Paducah celebrated Independence Day....
PADUCAH, KY
Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland continuing tornado recovery

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WBKO) - Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland, a regional food bank serving 42 Kentucky counties, has invested $2.7 million in resources toward December 2021 tornado recovery efforts to date. Jamie Sizemore, Executive Director of Feeding America Kentucky’s Heartland said the non-profit organization anticipates spending $4 million by the...
KENTUCKY STATE

