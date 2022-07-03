Free Learn To Ski comes to Big Pine Lake in Perham July 7-8

FARGO — On July 6, 1936, the temperature at the Moorhead office of what was than called the U.S. Weather Bureau reached a sweltering 114 degrees. The Weather Bureau, now the Weather Service, was housed at that time in what was the Federal Building on Main Avenue in Moorhead, now the Rourke Museum. The official weather recordings for Fargo-Moorhead were made at that office in Moorhead from 1881 into the early 1940s. Hector Airport, however, started making its own weather recordings in the 1930s, so there is a period of overlap.

