Free Learn To Ski comes to Big Pine Lake in Perham July 7-8
By News Staff
DL-Online
3 days ago
Perham — To celebrate the water skiing’s 100th anniversary, USA Water Ski and Wake Sports, along with Big Pine Lake Water Ski Team, a local water ski club, will host a free Get on the Water Learn to Ski Clinic on July 7-8 at Big Pine Lake....
Check out all of the video and photos from the Fourth of July across lakes country. 1/20: Event attendees watch colorful aerial displays during the Fourth of July fireworks show on Detroit Lake on July 4, 2022. Park Rapids:. 1/8: Little Lady Liberty peeks out of the backseat of a...
DETROIT LAKES — For about 15 minutes, the sky above Detroit Lake was graced with a dazzling display of explosive color to celebrate the Fourth of July. The annual lakefront fireworks show drew thousands of residents and visitors to City Beach in Detroit Lakes for the summer beach season highlight, but, if you asked one young Fargo boy, he was just excited to see all the dinosaurs.
DETROIT LAKES – Before the five state championships, Big Ten championship and earning her first tour card, Detroit Lakes’ Kate Smith remembers what it was like to watch a professional up close in person. Last Tuesday, she decided to pay it forward. Smith hosted a free clinic at...
DETROIT LAKES — The Detroit Lakes Police Department online auction is officially open. Discount seizure seekers can register and place bids for the 71 different items for as low as $3, with an added shipping fee of up to $20 for some items. Winning bidders can pick up their items on July 18, from noon to 4 p.m., and July 19, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Trinity Auction Co., 29374 580th Ave., Park Rapids, if they don't wish to pay the added shipping fee.
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KVRR) — The local racing community is mourning the loss of one of their own. Twenty seven year-old Casey Arneson of Fargo was killed in an all-terrain vehicle crash in Becker County around 10 o’clock Friday night. Becker County authorities say Arneson and a passenger...
LAKE PARK, Minn. (KVRR) — People are out soaking up the sun and sailing on lakes to celebrate our nations independence. People that live there say this time of year always brings a lot of traffic. “Oh Fourth of July is crazy, it’s been like really awesome and fun,...
DETROIT LAKES — When asked to sit down and talk about her life story, Detroit Lakes native Eloise Irvine responds, "I really don't have much to say." "Well we know that's not true," her son Peter says with a smile. With a little coaxing, however, she begins to open...
DETROIT LAKES – A weeklong break was just what the doctor ordered to snap the Detroit Lakes Legion baseball team's five-game losing streak. On Tuesday night, Post 15's big first inning was enough to cruise to a 7-3 win over Perha at Washington Park. "We knew this was a...
DETROIT LAKES — An Audubon man escaped the Becker County Courthouse in Detroit Lakes on Wednesday following a 1:30 p.m. scheduled court appearance on a separate escape charge. Details of the escape are currently unknown, but the courthouse house's security staff contacted the Detroit Lakes Police Department for assistance...
FARGO — On July 6, 1936, the temperature at the Moorhead office of what was than called the U.S. Weather Bureau reached a sweltering 114 degrees. The Weather Bureau, now the Weather Service, was housed at that time in what was the Federal Building on Main Avenue in Moorhead, now the Rourke Museum. The official weather recordings for Fargo-Moorhead were made at that office in Moorhead from 1881 into the early 1940s. Hector Airport, however, started making its own weather recordings in the 1930s, so there is a period of overlap.
PERHAM (KDLM) – Two people were injured in a boating accident on Rush Lake. The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says they were called to Rush Lake on Sunday, July 3 on a report of a boating accident. When officers arrived they located a male with a compound fractured ankle and a female with possible broken ribs.
(Frazee, MN) -- A West Fargo couple has been hospitalized after a motorcycle crash in Becker County Monday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol, along with help from the Becker County Sheriff's Office, says 73-year-old Brian Irving and his wife, Beverly, were headed eastbound on Highway 87 in Evergreen Township around 6 p.m. when they struck a deer at milepost 13.
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Pastor Calvin (Cal) Thompson unexpectedly passed away at his home in Moorhead on Saturday, July 2. Pastor Cal started serving as a chaplain with Fargo Police in February 2022. In a post on Facebook, Fargo PD writes:. Cal served as youth pastor in Wheaton,...
(Battle Lake, MN)--Three people have reportedly been injured in a crash in Otter Tail County over the weekend. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash took place Sunday afternoon on Highway 78 and County Road 72, north of Battle Lake. A GMC Canyon, driven by Tony Robert Gerlach, 55,...
(Battle Lake, MN) -- Three people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Otter Tail County Sunday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened on Highway 78 at County Road 72 near Battle Lake just after noon. Troopers say a GMC Canyon driven by 55-year-old Tony Robert Gerlach was traveling southbound on Highway 78 while a Ford F150, driven by 29-year-old Turner Mark Blaufuss was traveling northbound on the roadway when the vehicles collided.
BECKER COUNTY, Minn. -- A North Dakota man died Friday night in an ATV crash in northern Minnesota. The Becker County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened around 10:15 p.m. on Northeast Rock Lake Road in Holmesville Township, which is roughly 55 miles east of Fargo. Investigators believe the ATV was speeding when it left the roadway, struck a tree and rolled. The driver, 27-year-old Casey Arneson of Fargo, was killed. His passenger, a 29-year-old northern Minnesota man, suffered injuries described as non-life-threatening. While the two were wearing seatbelts in the vehicle, which was described as a side-by-side UTV, they were not wearing helmets. The crash remains under investigation.
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Local authorities often prepare for many firework-related calls over the Fourth of July weekend. But West Fargo Fire Chief Dan Fuller said this year their firework call amount went down. He said they received 32 calls about fireworks from Friday, July 1st to Tuesday, July 5th.
(Alexandria, MN)--Scott Anderson, of the Anderson Bash, says that there were approximately 5,000 people on hand for the country concert on Friday, July 1st in Alexandria. Anderson says that attendance was up from last year's event where around 3,800 people attended the concert. The event helped to raise awareness, and...
DILWORTH, Minn. — The old saying might be “an elephant never forgets,” but I think it's taste buds that don't forget. The other day, I was scrolling through the Facebook group “If you grew up in Moorhead, then you remember" when I saw a post someone made about Cully’s restaurant (later Willy’s) in Dilworth, right on Center Avenue/Highway 10, just east of the Hi-Ho.
