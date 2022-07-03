Joe Joyce could have his controversial Rio 2016 Olympic silver medal upgraded to gold before he gets his shot at Anthony Joshua, Oleksandr Usyk or Tyson Fury... with the IOC still looking into past questionable fights at the Games

Joe Joyce may receive an upgraded Olympic gold medal before he gets his shot at the world heavyweight title for which he remains in contention after Saturday night's slugfest victory in Wembley Arena.

The Juggernaut, having been wheeled into the prize-ring for the first time in a year, reinforced his status as mandatory challenger for the WBO belt by knocking out German veteran Christian Hammer in the fourth round of a toe-to-toe brawl.

But that opportunity must wait until next year as Anthony Joshua, Olexsandr Usyk and Tyson Fury sort out which of them becomes the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis.

Britain's Joe Joyce remained unbeaten after stopping Christian Hammer on Saturday

Joe Joyce stopped an exhausted Christian Hammer (R) after four action-packed rounds

Meanwhile the IOC are looking into dodgy decisions at Games past as they take over control and organisation of boxing at the Paris 2024 Olympics from the discredited world amateur body; that includes the widely condemned scoring of Joyce's controversial defeat by Frenchman Tony Yoka in the Rio 2016 final, which left him holding silver.

Joyce says: 'I've seen the report that I could be promoted to gold, although I'm still waiting for the medal to come in the post.

'Hopefully it will happen soon but now I need to keep fighting.'

That much was evident on Saturday night, even though he out-bombed Hammer in a minor reminder of the greatest short fight in history, that in which Marvellous Marvin Hagler bludgeoned Thomas Hitman Hearns to defeat in a three-round epic.

Joyce's phenomenal granite jaw had as much to do with him prevailing against Hammer as the body blows which were the bedrock of his own brutal performance.

Joyce lost to France's Tony Yoka at the Rio 2016 Olympics and had to settle for a silver medal

Tony Yoka (centre-left) took gold, but the result could still be overturned after a fix probe

As he admitted himself: 'I don't want to keep taking big shots like this, even though the crowds find it exciting.

'The ring rust affected my boxing skills but not the timing of my own punches. I feel I'm ready for Fury and Joshua but I will use the wait to make improvements to my defence.'

So after his long covid-aggravated absence he will be back in action again as early as September in what promoter Frank Warren called 'another step up in class for Joe', although they will be hard-pressed to find an opponent with a bigger heart than Hammer, who came out blasting away and kept swinging even after he was dropped once in the third round and then three times more in the fourth.

Thus far in his professional career of 14 wins, 13 of them by KO, the Juggernaut can be get at but cannot be stopped.