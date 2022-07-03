Special Weather Statement issued for Alleghany by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded road. Target Area: Russell; Scott; Washington; Wise FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of southwest Virginia, including the following counties and independent city, City of Bristol, Russell, Scott, Washington and Wise. * WHEN...Until 715 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 512 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated lighter rainfall in the past hour as the heavy rainfall has moved out from earlier thunderstorms. This may still be causing urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain is estimated to have fallen in the past two hours. - Additional rainfall amounts up to about 0.5 inches are possible over the area in the next hour. This additional rain may result in minor flooding continuing. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Bristol Va, Abingdon, Lebanon, St. Paul, Damascus, Nickelsville, Dungannon, Hansonville, Holston, Benhams, Hilander Park, Castlewood, Collingwood, Lindell and Emory- Meadow View. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Comments / 0