ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Special Weather Statement issued for Graham, Swain by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-03 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-03 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding....

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Anderson, Morgan, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 15:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-06 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Anderson; Morgan; Scott A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Morgan, northwestern Anderson and south central Scott Counties through 600 PM EDT At 508 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles north of Wartburg, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Wartburg, Sunbright, Rosedale, Frozen Head State Park, Petros and Coalfield. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Henderson, Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 17:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Brief damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines over small areas. A brief period of large hail is also possible. Seek shelter inside an interior room. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to minor flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Henderson; Polk The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Henderson County in western North Carolina Western Polk County in western North Carolina North central Greenville County in Upstate South Carolina * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 508 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hendersonville, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Hendersonville, Flat Rock, Mountain Home, Laurel Park, Saluda, Valley Hill, Horse Shoe, Tuxedo, North Saluda Reservoir and Edneyville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy