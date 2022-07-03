Latest activity

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

canesinsight.com
 3 days ago

He has top programs from around the nation pursuing him, and he took June official visits to Miami (for Legends Camp weekend), Alabama... Two weeks ago I said UT had the best offer and was the leader. Since then I said it’s very close but I lean Miami, thats been my...

www.canesinsight.com

The Spun

Look: The Rock Reacts To Miami's Big Recruiting News

On Monday, the Miami Hurricanes received incredible news regarding their 2023 recruiting class. Five-star offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa has committed to Mario Cristobal's program. Mauigoa is the No. 1 ranked offensive tackle in his class, per 247Sports' Composite Rankings. Several hours after Mauigoa announced his commitment, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson...
MIAMI, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Barrett Sallee releases SEC head coaching rankings for 2022 — where's Kirby Smart?

Barrett Sallee of CBS Sports recently ranked the 14 head coaches in the SEC heading into the 2022 college football season. In a conference that still houses Nick Saban, there’s hardly a question as to who occupies the No. 1 spot on the list. Despite Georgia and Kirby Smart finally conquering Saban and the Crimson Tide, Smart is likely to remain below Saban on any list until the Alabama head coach officially resigns.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Florida rises in On3 Consensus Team Recruiting Rankings

Billy Napier notched one of his largest victories on the recruiting trail Monday morning when top-50 defensive lineman T.J. Searcy committed to Florida. Searcy, a 6-foot-5.5, 243-pound prospect from Thomaston (Ga.) Upson-Lee, chose the Gators over programs including South Carolina, Clemson and Tennessee. The commitment of the No. 49 overall prospect in On3’s 2023 Player Recruiting Rankings provided a key boost to Florida’s recruiting class. The On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies, currently ranks Searcy as the nation’s No. 153 overall prospect.
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Texas Adds Major 4-Star Commitment To 2023 Class

It's been a recruiting class to remember for the Texas Longhorns so far. On Sunday, UT locked in a commitment from four-star defensive lineman Sydir Mitchell, who chose the Longhorns over Georgia, Miami and Texas A&M. This news comes not too long after Texas landed blue chip quarterback Arch Manning,...
AUSTIN, TX
saturdaytradition.com

5-star edge defender Jayden Wayne sets final 6, commitment date

After picking up 42 scholarship offers in his recruitment, Jayden Wayne is ready to make his college decision. The 5-star edge defender has revealed his final 6 teams and set a commitment date. Wayne will decide between Michigan State, Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Miami and Oregon on Saturday, July 9. MSU...
EAST LANSING, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Four-star LB chooses Oklahoma over Auburn

Auburn Football received great news on Monday, as four-star wide receiver karmello English from nearby Phenix City committed to the Tigers, giving them their second four-star commitment over a three-day period. Head coach Bryan Harsin hoped that his fortune would double by landing another commitment on Monday from four-star linebacker Phil Picciotti.
AUBURN, AL
AllGators

Florida Gators Earn Commitment From Big-Time EDGE TJ Searcy

The Florida Gators have added a second big-time edge-rushing prospect to their 2023 recruiting class, as Thomaston (Ga.) Upson-Lee's TJ Searcy announced his commitment to UF on Monday, July 4. Searcy's pledge to UF follows a commitment from fellow edge rusher Isaiah Nixon, a Lakeland (Fla.) product who flipped to...
LAKELAND, FL
On3.com

2022 SEC Football: Las Vegas releases updated win totals

The 2022 college football season kicks off in less than 60 days and oddsmakers in Las Vegas are updating their projected win totals for every FBS program. Oddsmakers are high on the SEC thus far, currently predicting that three-quarters of the conference will finish above .500. Since the win totals...
AllGators

Florida Gators 2022 Enrollee Profile: DB Miguel Mitchell

On3 Consensus Ranking: Three-star, No. 985 (national), No. 88 (position) Miguel Mitchell’s road to the University of Florida was a winding path characterized by a late surge from the new staff. Ranked as a three-star prospect according to On3 Consensus rankings, Mitchell was significantly skimmed over for the better...
GAINESVILLE, FL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Neyland Stadium Update

Tennessee has replaced the "VOLS" letters at the top of Neyland Stadium. The new letters still spell out the word "VOLS" but there's a new design that shows new colors and frames. Tennesee released the new look via its Twitter account for football:. Vols fans absolutely love this new update.
KNOXVILLE, TN
On3.com

Top-50 defensive lineman T.J. Searcy is a Florida Gator

The University of Florida just hit the jackpot on the fourth of July, as top-50 prospect T.J. Searcy announced his commitment to Billy Napier’s program. Searcy, a 6-foot-5.5, 243-pound rising senior from Thomaston (Ga.) Upson-Lee, checks in as No. 6 defensive lineman and No. 49 player overall. He is also the No. 3 rising senior in talent-Georgia. That is all according to On3’s 2023 rankings.
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

GoVols247 Podcast: Five-star athlete commits to Tennessee

Looking for a discussion on the first commitment to Tennessee’s 2024 recruiting class?. There’s a GoVols247 Podcast for that. GoVols247’s Wes Rucker (from Fort Rucker Studio) and Ryan Callahan (from his home daycare center) convened via the magic of Al Gore’s internets to discuss the first commitment of Tennessee’s 2024 recruiting class — five-star athlete Jonathan Echols, a Georgia native currently at powerhouse IMG Academy in Florida.
TENNESSEE STATE
defpen

2023 Number One Tackle Francis Mauigoa Commits to Miami

2023 top ten recruit and number one offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa has committed to the Miami Hurricanes. A top priority in the 2023 class, Mauigoa highlighted his desire to play for a coaching staff that focuses on the production of the offensive line. He committed to the Miami Hurricanes over the USC Trojans, Alabama Crimson Tide, Florida Gators, Tennessee Volunteers, and Hawaii Rainbow Warriors. Miami Hurricanes Head Coach Mario Cristobal continues to be a top-notch recruiter.
MIAMI, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Four-star WR Jaden Greathouse sets commitment date

Four-star wide receiver Jaden Greathouse is close to making a decision on where to continue his playing career. The Westlake product announced via Twitter on Tuesday that he will be announcing his commitment on July 15. Greathouse is rated the No. 17 wide receiver in the country and the No. 18 overall prospect in Texas, according to 247Sports composite.
FOOTBALL
247Sports

LAST DAY: Get 2 months of Geaux247 for $1

Recruiting is on center stage as we head into July more so than ever. Double-digit LSU targets will make their decisions in the coming weeks, and Geaux247 has a special offer that Tiger fans can jump all over that will give them all the SCOOP. Get 2 Months of VIP...
BATON ROUGE, LA

