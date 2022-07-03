Latest activity

Billy Napier notched one of his largest victories on the recruiting trail Monday morning when top-50 defensive lineman T.J. Searcy committed to Florida. Searcy, a 6-foot-5.5, 243-pound prospect from Thomaston (Ga.) Upson-Lee, chose the Gators over programs including South Carolina, Clemson and Tennessee. The commitment of the No. 49 overall prospect in On3’s 2023 Player Recruiting Rankings provided a key boost to Florida’s recruiting class. The On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies, currently ranks Searcy as the nation’s No. 153 overall prospect.
