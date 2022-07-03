ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butterfly release and walk in Ridgeway aims to raise awareness for suicide prevention

By Kathryn Merck
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 3 days ago

RIDGEWAY, Wisc. –The Suicide Prevention Coalition of Iowa County hosted its annual suicide prevention walk on Sunday.

Susan Springer, the organization’s founder, said it’s a subject that’s difficult for many people to talk about.

“We’ve all grieved the loss of a loved one at some point,” said Springer.

According to the National Center for Health Statistics , the U.S. suicide rate has increased 30 percent over the past 20 years. Springer hopes Sunday’s event made this dark subject easier for people to think about.

RELATED: Department of Veterans Affairs shares resources for suicide prevention at Madison forum

“I just want to give people an opportunity to do something positive and happy to remember their loved ones,” said Springer.

At Sunday’s event, people were able to register for a butterfly release. As the butterflies were let go into the wild, Springer told those who gathered at the event to whisper to the butterflies a message to their deceased loved ones.

“It gives people an active way to grieve the loss of their loved one,” said Springer.

Springer has her own experiences with suicide that inspired her to raise awareness for the cause.

“I lost my brother to suicide in 2012,” said Springer. “I started the organization in 2014 and since then we’ve extended into 7 counties.”

More information on upcoming events with the Suicide Prevention Coalition of Iowa County is available on its website .

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health issues or considering suicide, there are resources available to help. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is open 24/7 at 800-273-8255. Starting July 16, 2022, the lifeline will also be available by calling 988. In Dane County, Journey Mental Health Center has a 24/7 suicide prevention hotline at 608-280-2600.

Madison, WI
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

