Long Beach, CA

Long Beach Shooting Leaves Teen Injured

By City News Service
 3 days ago

LONG BEACH – A 16-year-old girl was shot in the upper and lower body Sunday in Long...

Authorities ID Man Shot to Death in Compton

COMPTON – Authorities Wednesday identified a man who was shot to death in Compton on the Fourth of July. The shooting occurred about 11:20 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of West 134th Place, according to Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Lamar Gant,...
COMPTON, CA
Another Teen Shot in Long Beach

LONG BEACH – A second teen has been shot in Long Beach in the last two days. A 16-year-old boy was wounded Tuesday in a Long Beach shooting that was reported about 12:25 a.m. in the 800 block of Rose Avenue, according to the Long Beach Police Department. Paramedics...
LONG BEACH, CA
Man Killed in 710 Freeway Crash

A man was killed Wednesday when a car crashed off the side of the Long Beach (710) Freeway in Paramount and went down an embankment. The crash was reported about 12:25 a.m. on the southbound 710 Freeway at Rosecrans Avenue, the California Highway Patrol reported. Carlos Hernandez, 22, of Long...
LONG BEACH, CA
Compton Shooting Leaves Man Dead

COMPTON – A man was shot to death in Compton, authorities said Tuesday. The shooting occurred about 11:20 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of West 134th Place, according to Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, Koerner said.
COMPTON, CA
73-year-old man in critical condition after a bicycle accident in Huntington Beach (Huntington Beach, CA)

73-year-old man in critical condition after a bicycle accident in Huntington Beach (Huntington Beach, CA)Nationwide Report. A 73-year-old man received critical injuries after a two-vehicle collision Tuesday in Fountain Valley. As per the initial information, the bicycle accident took place just before 7 a.m. on Garfield Avenue and Brookhurst Street [...]
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
Woman arrested after attacking street vendor

LOS ANGELES – A woman is behind bars Tuesday for an alleged attack on a taco stand worker in the Harvard Park neighborhood of South Los Angeles. India Duerson, 30, was arrested at 4 p.m. Tuesday by Los Angeles Police Department officers on suspicion of robbery. The attack occurred...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Newport Beach police search for robbery suspect

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. - Police in Newport Beach are searching for a robbery suspect they say broke into a Corona del Mar home over the weekend. Officers responded to the scene of a robbery in the 1400 block of Santanella Terrace Friday night. Police say the robbery happened sometime between 5:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
One Man Killed, One Person Hospitalized in Compton Shooting

COMPTON (CNS) - One man was killed and another person was treated for wounds at a hospital from a shooting in Compton, authorities said Tuesday. Deputies responding to a call of a person down at about 5 p.m. Monday found the deceased man near the south entrance to Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital, at 1680 E. 120th St.., according to Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff's Information Bureau. He had a gunshot wound to the upper body and was pronounced dead at the scene.
COMPTON, CA
Woman wanted for attacking taco vendor in South Los Angeles arrested

A woman wanted for terrorizing a South Los Angeles taco vendor over the weekend was arrested Tuesday. Footage from the scene at "South Tacos Stand," located near Normandie and Slauson Avenues in the Harvard Park neighborhood, shows the woman, now identified as 30-year-old India Duerson, shouting at and hitting the vendor, pouring out barrels of juice and horchata, throwing food and spitting on everything she did not already trash. The vendor, Bertha Zuniga, said it happened after the woman claimed it had taken her and other workers too long to make a burrito she had ordered as they set up for the day.According to workers, it took police more than an hour to respond. Duerson was arrested by Los Angeles Police Department officers on Tuesday at around 4 p.m. on suspicion of robbery. She was booked and held on $60,000 bail. As the investigation continues, officers are asking for anyone with any additional information to contact the LAPD tip line at 1-877-527-3247.This is far from the first act of violence directed towards street vendors in recent weeks, exemplified by video out of San Pedro in June, where a man shouted racial slurs at a tamale vendor. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
Another Deadly Shooting in Carson

CARSON – A man in his 20s was shot early Tuesday in a Carson intersection which is the second deadly shooting in the CIty in three days. The shooting occurred at about 12:10 a.m. at the intersection of East Helmick Street and South Central Avenue, said Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
CARSON, CA
Teenager Shot Twice Outside Car Wash in Long Beach

A 16-year-old girl was shot in the upper and lower body Sunday in Long Beach. Her wounds were not considered life-threatening. She was last reported in stable condition, according to Long Beach police spokesman Brandon Fahey. Officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Magnolia Avenue at about 11:45 a.m....
LONG BEACH, CA
22-year-old Carlos Hernandez dead after a solo-vehicle crash in Paramount (Paramount, CA)

22-year-old Carlos Hernandez dead after a solo-vehicle crash in Paramount (Paramount, CA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 22-year-old Carlos Hernandez, of Long Beach, as the man who lost his life following a traffic accident on Wednesday in Paramount. As per the initial information, the fatal single-vehicle crash was reported at approximately 12:25 a.m. on the southbound 710 Freeway at Rosecrans Avenue [...]
PARAMOUNT, CA
Los Angeles freeway crash claims another life

PARAMOUNT, Calif.- A person trapped inside a vehicle after a collision was killed Wednesday in Paramount. The collision was reported around 12:23 a.m. Wednesday on the southbound Long Beach (710) Freeway at Rosecrans Avenue, where officers from the California Highway Patrol discovered a Toyota sedan in an embankment on the right side of the freeway with a person trapped inside, according to the CHP.
PARAMOUNT, CA
Another Shooting Reported Near Baldwin Crenshaw Mall

LOS ANGELES – A man was critically wounded during an argument in the Baldwin Hills/Crenshaw area of Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. The shooting was reported at 9:10 p.m. Sunday on the 4200 block of Santo Tomas Drive., according to Officer D. Orris of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
LOS ANGELES, CA

