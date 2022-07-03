ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Webster Springs, WV

Caroline Gillespie Cochran

By Master Control
WDTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Caroline Gillespie Cochran, 78 of Webster Springs, passed away on Thursday, June 30, 2022, seven days following the passing of her husband of 55 years, Melvin W. Cochran, who passed on June 23, 2022. She passed away of complications from pancreatic cancer, five days after learning of...

www.wdtv.com

Billy Gail Crook, 83, of Weston, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. He was born in Gilmer County on August 4, 1938, a son of the late Frank Batten and Orpha (Paugh) Batten. In addition to his parents, Billy is preceded in death by three sisters: Ellen June Lewis, Juanita Maxine Mick, and Lillian Waldeck; and one stepson, James Bradford Thayer. On December 4, 1964, Billy married Sandra J. (Scarff) and together they shared the last 57 wonderful years of marriage. In addition to his wife, forever cherishing their memories of Billy are two daughters: Sonya Butcher and husband, Eddie, of Jane Lew, and Pamela Fisher and husband, Ed, of Fairmont; one son, Larry Crook and wife, Kristi, of Weston; two step-daughters whom he raised: Teresa Thayer of Canton, OH, and Carla Thayer of Clarksburg; thirteen grandchildren; twenty-one great-grandchildren; one sister, Frankie (Batten) Kalafat and husband, John, of Morgantown; one brother-in-law, Clifford Mick of Weston; and several nieces and nephews. Mr. Crook worked at Corhart Refractories after his military service and retired in 2000. His hobbies included reading, playing solitaire on his computer, and scratching lottery tickets. He also loved watching sports on TV. Billy’s request for Cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Billy Gail Crook. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.
Christene Louann Reger, 56, of Fairmont passed away unexpectedly at her home on Saturday, July 02, 2022. She was born on November 10, 1965 in Terra Alta, West Virginia a daughter Carol Ringer Hall of Kingwood and the late Theodore Ringer. Christene was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping. Her greatest love was her family and time spent with them, she was glue that held her family together and will be missed dearly by them. She is survived by her loving husband Hershel Reger, the couple married on August 09, 1983, her loving son Richard Nelson Reger and his wife Monique of Grafton, loving daughter Jody Louann George and her husband Johnny of Morgantown; two brother Theodore Ringer and Mark Ringer; one sister Kathy Lipscomb and her husband Herb; seven grandchildren Dakota Bradley George, Amber Louann George, Cameron Michael George, Jessie George, James George, Felicia George and Quentin Reger, as well as sever nieces and nephews. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by two brothers-in-law Charles McRobie and Randy McCloud. Friends may call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant Street on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. A funeral will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, July 06, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Bill Reger officiating. In keeping with her wishes she will be cremated following the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home to assist with funeral expenses. Condolences and memories may be left at www.carpenterandford.com.
Hard working hands are laid to rest, and a golden heart has stopped beating as Roy Martin Hughes, 92, of Jane Lew passed away on Friday, July 1, 2022 in the comfort of his home surrounded by loving family. He was born in Kincheloe, WV on April 6, 1930, a son of the late Harvey Burton Hughes and Floy Pearl Tallman. In addition to his parents, Roy was preceded in death by one grandson. On March 8, 1951, Roy married the love of his life, Nancy Ann Nicholson. Together they shared sixty-six wonderful years before her passing on May 24, 2017. Roy’s witty and kind nature will be cherished by his three children: Cecelia Ann Watson and husband, John, of North Carolina, David Martin Hughes, of Jane Lew, and Ida Marie High and husband, Dave, of Jane Lew; several grandchildren and great- grandchildren; and his loyal feline companion of many years, Susanna. After graduating from Unidis High School in 1948, Roy attended Salem College for 3 years. Roy enlisted in the United States Air Force on August 8, 1965. Roy proudly served his country during the Vietnam War and served A total of twenty-one years before his retirement. He was a member of the West Milford Lions Club and a lifelong member of the VFW Post 573 in Clarksburg. Roy enjoyed golfing, bowling, and playing cards. He will be dearly missed by all who loved him. In lieu of flowers, Roy’s family has requested donations be made to Farmer Veteran Coalition at 285 W Court St STE 206, Woodland CA 95695-2977, and/or the Humane Society of Harrison County 2450 Saltwell Rd. Shinnston, WV 26431. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 11 a.m. -1 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, 2022 with services beginning at 1 p.m. in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Good Hope Masonic Cemetery with full military honors accorded by the United States Air Force. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, appreciate the service of Roy Martin Hughes and it has been our honor and privilege to serve his family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.
Antonio “Tony” Allessio passed away peacefully with his three daughters by his side on Sunday, July 3, 2022. He was born in Owings, WV on December 24, 1929, a Christmas Eve baby, the youngest son of John and Angelina (Betonte) Allessio. Tony lived his life always putting his...
