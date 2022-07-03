ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Browns didn't foresee potential year-long Deshaun Watson suspension

By Adam La Rose
Pro Football Rumors
Pro Football Rumors
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yh0NV_0gTuAUVo00
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. PHIL MASTURZO / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Browns, like everyone else in the football world, continue to await the outcome of the Deshaun Watson hearing, which recently concluded. They are widely expected to be without their Pro Bowl acquisition for a significant stretch of the 2022 season, something the team prepared for with the way his contract is arranged.

However, it appears they didn’t foresee a year-long suspension – which the NFL has quite publicly been seeking – as a potential outcome. Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com writes that Cleveland signed Jacoby Brissett working under the assumption that Watson would be suspended for “the first quarter of the season or so.”

Relying on the 29-year-old over the course of an entire campaign, she continues, was a scenario the team “didn’t envision” when they signed him one day after trading for Watson. Brissett has started 37 of his 60 career games, including two different years in Indianapolis as the No. 1 and a handful of contests last season in Miami. His numbers haven’t stood out at any juncture, but he could be reasonably expected to keep the team’s offense afloat for the short- to intermediate-term should Watson receive a suspension which still allows him to see the field in 2022.

If Brissett does end up as the full-time starter for this season, though, he will be insulated by a deep roster around him. The Browns boast arguably the league’s top running back tandem, a receiving corps now led by Amari Cooper, and a strong defense. Still, his track record would lead to understandable questions about the team’s ability to make the postseason in a highly-talented AFC – something Cleveland’s front office didn’t have in mind when making the ‘win-now’ move of trading for Watson.

With the Baker Mayfield situation still unresolved, and plenty of cap space to add another signal-caller such as Jimmy Garoppolo, the Browns do, of course, have alternatives to Brissett for 17 games. Turning to him for that long would, apparently though, be a reaction to unforeseen circumstances on the team’s part.

Comments / 56

Roc Lippert
2d ago

Why would you even think about signing him until you knew everything.They we're so thirsty to impress the fan base and now look

Reply(1)
31
Eric Hinkel
2d ago

honestly it's a Cleveland Browns kinda thing to do, since they've been back in Cleveland they have not run this organization very good at all, it's to bad this fan base deserves a championship.

Reply
3
imretired
2d ago

Browns back to being the laughing stock of the NFL

Reply(4)
31
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pro Football Rumors

Report: NFL's push for year-long Deshaun Watson suspension ended settlement talks

But the NFL or NFLPA can appeal Robinson’s verdict. That appeal would be decided by the league, which is believed to be pushing for a significant suspension. The league and the union entered settlement talks about a Watson punishment earlier this month, but those negotiations broke down. The NFL’s push for a year-long Watson ban is believed to have led to the parties shutting down the settlement talks, Albert Breer of SI.com reports.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Mutual interest between Baker Mayfield, Seahawks?

For a while, the Panthers appeared to have the Baker Mayfield market to themselves. Regarding a trade, that still may be the case. But the Seahawks continue to represent an interested party. Mayfield is also interested in a Seattle destination, according to Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com, describing the Seahawks as...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
ClutchPoints

Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge

It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […] The post Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To The Clemson Rumors

With two superconferences being formed by the Big Ten and the SEC, where does that leave a college football power like Clemson?. The Tigers, one of the three or so best college football programs of the past decade, don't want to be left behind in the ACC, if the two superconferences theory comes true.
CLEMSON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Browns#American Football
The Spun

Longtime ESPN Personality Reportedly Died On Monday

A beloved longtime ESPN television personality reportedly died on Monday. According to reports, longtime ESPN horse racing and NFL analyst Hank Goldberg died on the Fourth of July. Goldberg, 82, had been battling chronic kidney disease. "Sad to report that longtime ESPN horse racing analyst & NFL reporter/prognosticator Hank "The...
NFL
The Spun

Troy Aikman Not Happy On Sunday: NFL World Reacts

Former NFL star turned ESPN analyst Troy Aikman doesn't voice his opinion on social media very much. But something is really upsetting the Hall of Fame quarterback on Sunday. "I’ve had a love affair w Montecito since I first laid eyes on it in 1996. There’s so much to love about this laid-back coastal community but the medians along Coast Village Road aren’t one of them. I understand/appreciate h2o conservation but dirt? Seriously? We can do better!" he tweeted.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-All-Pro CB could get another shot in NFL?

Despite plenty of tread on his tires, a well-known veteran cornerback could be getting another break. Pro Football Focus reported this week that former All-Pro Joe Haden has offers currently on the table from NFL teams. For now though, the 33-year-old is still unsigned with training camp set to start later this month.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Pro Football Rumors

A.J. McCarron ready for return to NFL

Former Alabama star quarterback A.J. McCarron has created value for himself as a reliable backup quarterback in the NFL. When a job isn’t determined by consistent on-field production, it can be difficult to leverage new deals after an injury. After spending the 2021 NFL season recovering from a torn ACL suffered during the preseason, McCarron is ready to contribute again, according to Mark Inabinett of AL.com.
CINCINNATI, OH
ESPN

Attorneys seek Deshaun Watson NFL investigation documents

AUSTIN, Texas --  Attorneys for multiple women suing Deshaun Watson over allegations of sexual misconduct are seeking the documents from the NFL's investigation into the former Houston Texans quarterback. According to the motion filed Friday by the womens attorneys, Tony Buzbee and Cornelia Brandfield-Harvey, the legal team seeks any...
AUSTIN, TX
Pro Football Rumors

Robert Griffin III still open to NFL return: 'I will be ready to play'

Griffin enjoyed a successful transition from college to the NFL, earning Rookie of the Year honors in 2012 with Washington. Things changed quickly from then on, though, with knee injuries ending his tenure in the nation’s capital not long after. After a one-year stint in Cleveland in 2016, which came between campaigns spent out of the league, he came to Baltimore in 2018. He made a pair of starts during his three-year stay there, operating as experienced insurance behind Joe Flacco and, later, Lamar Jackson.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Steelers sign first-round QB Kenny Pickett

Pickett’s Pittsburgh contract runs through 2025, with the Steelers having a fifth-year option to exercise by May of that year. Pickett’s slot deal is expected to pay him approximately $14M. That is down from the contract Ben Roethlisberger signed in August 2004 (six years, $22.26M), when first-rounders received far more money, but the franchise’s heir apparent will still collect a nice chunk of change to start his career.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pro Football Rumors

First Deshaun Watson-linked lawsuit filed against Texans

The Deshaun Watson situation is set to begin its next phase Tuesday, but there has also been a significant development in another aspect of the ongoing saga. Tony Buzbee, the attorney representing Watson’s reported victims, has issued a statement that the first case against the Texans related to Watson’s alleged sexual misconduct has been filed (Twitter link via ESPN’s Jake Trotter).
HOUSTON, TX
FastBreak on FanNation

Huge News About James Wiseman

On June 29, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported that James Wiseman went through a full contact practice. Slater: "James Wiseman went through the Warriors' summer league contact practice today. He won't play in the two Chase Center SL games this weekend. Warriors aiming for a Wiseman summer league appearance at some point in Las Vegas, if he trends well."
NBA
Pro Football Rumors

Baker Mayfield addresses Browns relationship

The former No. 1 overall pick left the door slightly ajar to a potential emergency-circumstance return to Cleveland — as Deshaun Watson braces for a potential season-long suspension — but this situation still looks unsalvageable. “I think for that to happen, there would have to be some reaching...
CLEVELAND, OH
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.

 https://www.profootballrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy