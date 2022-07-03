ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Trump suggests Cassidy Hutchinson has to be related to 'total RINO stiff' Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson after the 25-year-old former aide told the January 6 panel that ex-president lunged at his security detail and threw plates

By Katelyn Caralle, U.S. Political Reporter For Dailymail.com
 3 days ago

Donald Trump suggested that January 6 witness Cassidy Hutchinson must be related to Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson because they have the same last name and are both 'real losers'.

The criticism comes as pro-Trump factions of the GOP continue to try and discredit Cassidy Hutchinson after her explosive testimony on Tuesday claiming that the ex-president lunged at his security detail and frequently threw plates of food in the White House when he was frustrated.

'How did the Great State of Arkansas ever have a total RINO Stiff like Asa Hutchinson as their Governor. Any relationship to Lyin' Cassidy Hutchinson, another real loser?' Trump wrote in a Truth Social post on Sunday.

Governor Hutchinson has long been at the end of Trump's ire after the Arkansas GOP leader started breaking with the former president.

In a separate post on Sunday, Trump said that 'proof' the former top aide to his then-chief of staff Mark Meadows knew he did nothing wrong was her desire to stay on the team when he was vacating the White House and moving his operation to his Mar-a-Lago Florida resort.

'So Cassidy Hutchinson was all set and ready to go to Florida with the Trump Team long after January 6th,' he wrote. 'She knew I did nothing wrong. She was a big Trump fan - but my people didn't want her.'

'What happened? Why did she so dramatically change? All lies. I guess even she didn't believe her own bull….!' Trump added.

Former President Donald Trump suggested that January 6 witness Cassidy Hutchinson is related to Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson because they are both 'real losers'
Trump has direct his anger at Governor Hutchinson (right) after he broke from MAGA world and recently on Cassidy Hutchinson (left) after the former top aide to Mark Meadows testified damning things about him to the January 6 select committee
During her testimony in an impromptu hearing on Tuesday, Hutchinson said that Tony Ornato, the former Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations for Trump, briefed her on January 6, 2021 that the then-president lunged at his security detail driver when he would not take him to the Capitol that day.

Hutchinson said that Bobby Engel, the top agent on Trump's Secret Service detail, was in the car at the time of the incident and was with Ornato when he relayed the events to her.

She also relayed during the hearing her recollection of Trump's reactions when he was served bad news.

She said she remembered 'hearing noise' on the heels of the Associated Press article being released in which former Attorney General Bill Barr confirmed that he did not see any evidence that Trump's widespread election fraud claims were valid.

Meadows was summoned to Trump's office. When he returned, Hutchinson said she walked down toward the White House dining room.

'And I noticed that the door was propped open and the valet was inside the dining room changing the tablecloth off of the dining room table,' she said. 'He motioned for me to come in and then pointed toward the front of the room near the fireplace mantel and the TV.'

Trump has tried to discredit Cassidy Hutchinson, claiming that she only turned against him when he wouldn't keep her on the payroll when he left office and moved his operation to Florida

'Where I first noticed there was ketchup dripping down the wall,' she continued. 'And there's a shattered porcelain plate on the floor.'

'The valet had articulated that the president was extremely angry at the attorney general's AP interview and had thrown his lunch against the wall,' she said, explaining that she then helped with the clean-up.

GOP panel member Liz Cheney asked Hutchinson if this was typical Trump behavior.

'There were several times throughout my tenure with the chief of staff that I was aware of him either throwing dishes or flicking the table cloth to let all of the contents of the table go onto the floor and likely break or go everywhere,' she replied.

Trump, as well as his allies, have said that Hutchinson's stories are not true and claim she did not have the sort of access to Trump, Meadows and others that she claims.

In fact, Trump said that Hutchinson's testimony was revenge for him not keeping her on the payroll and taking her with him as part of his team relocating to Florida after leaving the White House in January 2021.

'I hardly know who this person, Cassidy Hutchinson, is, other than I heard very negative things about her (a total phony and 'leaker'), and when she requested to go with certain others of the team to Florida after my having served a full term in office, I personally turned her request down,' Trump wrote on Truth Social as the 25-year-old's testimony was ongoing Tuesday afternoon.

Comments / 78

scott leachman
2d ago

Asa Hutchinson did nothing when w DEA or Homeland Security....he allowed influx of Illegals into NW Ark....where we had to build many new Schools and costly ESL Programs. Our Schools now approx 40%+ Hispanic...He IS a RINOH, always has been.

Reply(17)
24
Skycop46
2d ago

Well, she made up a story that can't be proven. Will the dimcrats stop at nothing to destroy this country while keeping Trump from fixing things?

Reply(3)
23
Deidra
2d ago

At least we were able to put money back in savings with 45 and bot on the verge of war. I also liked the fact that he told us all what he was going to do. unlike this sorry administration we have now. "vote for it if you want to see what's inside", Seriously?!?!

Reply(2)
8
