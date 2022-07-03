ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Bob Dylan Was Once Denied Entry at His Own Concert

By Emma McKee
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

Bob Dylan concerts feature minimal audience interaction, a set of songs that spans decades, and, of course, Dylan himself. At a concert in 2001, though, he nearly didn’t take the stage. The show, which took place in October, had heightened security following the 9/11 terror attacks. He likely didn’t intend to be personally impacted by this, though. The venue’s security guards explained why they nearly didn’t let Dylan in.

Bob Dylan | Michael Kovac/WireImage

People seem to have a hard time recognizing the ‘Tangled Up in Blue’ singer

Though most people could likely identify at least one of Dylan’s songs, many seem to have difficulty picking the musician out of a crowd. In 2007, Page Six reported that kindergarteners in Dylan’s grandson’s class went home with reports of a “weird man” who had been singing to the students. This was Dylan.

On another occasion, New Jersey homeowners called the police with reports of an “eccentric-looking old man” in their front yard. It was Dylan, walking alone in the rain.

“I asked him what his name was and he said, ‘Bob Dylan,'” responding officer Kristie Buble told ABC News . “Now, I’ve seen pictures of Bob Dylan from a long time ago and he didn’t look like Bob Dylan to me at all. He was wearing black sweatpants tucked into black rain boots, and two raincoats with the hood pulled down over his head.”

She explained that she didn’t believe him, and Dylan didn’t have identification with him.

“OK Bob, why don’t you get in the car and we’ll drive to the hotel and go verify this?'” Buble said she told him. “I put him in the back of the car. To be honest with you, I didn’t really believe this was Bob Dylan. It never crossed my mind that this could really be him.”

Once they arrived at the hotel, though, Dylan could prove that he hadn’t been lying about his identity.

Bob Dylan was denied entry from his own concert

In 2001, Dylan requested increased security at his concerts. When he tried to get backstage at a show in Oregon, he was likely surprised when security guards wouldn’t let him through without a pass. Per Billboard , it wasn’t clear whether the security guards recognized him.

“If it was George Strait, they probably would have recognized him,” venue manager Chris Borovansky said.

Dylan’s security director made it clear that nobody should be backstage without official credentials. So, when the musician tried to breeze backstage, guards stopped him.

“He said no exceptions,” Borovansky said. “Absolutely none.”

One of the security guards used her hands to stop Dylan from continuing forward, which led the musician and his security director to demand that the guards were kicked out. Despite his anger, the guards complied with Dylan’s initial request for “no exceptions,” and Borovansky told them they did a “great job.” Dylan did eventually get backstage and was able to perform.

Bob Dylan began performing concerts again in 2021

Dylan has performed a prolific amount of concerts in his life, though he had to temporarily stop touring during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. In 2021, however, he resumed touring. Outside of the pandemic, though, Dylan has been continuously touring since 1988.

“First of all, the Never-Ending Tour, as Bob said, isn’t the name of it,” a source told Rolling Stone . “Secondly, Bob continues to tour. Maybe we’ll understand it toward the end of it. We’ll look at it that way.”

RELATED: Bob Dylan Said His Tour With Tom Petty Was a Creative Nightmare: ‘I Couldn’t Wait to Retire’

Read the original article from
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’: Why Ron Howard Could Barely Stomach Opie’s Ice Cream Scenes

There’s no doubt that Opie Taylor loved him some ice cream on The Andy Griffith Show and Ron Howard had to eat it. Or did he really do so? As a young child actor, Howard probably had a love for ice cream. After all, he’s playing a boy who is the son of Sheriff Andy Taylor, played by Andy Griffith. There can be a lot of perks when playing that role. One of them probably included a lot of ice cream. Yet would you believe that Howard had some trouble in those ice cream scenes? He did and had to really make us believe that ice cream was good.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Strait
Person
Bob Dylan
Person
Tom Petty
Person
George Harrison
SheKnows

Princess Diana Allegedly Had a Crush on a Popular 1980s Singer Who Frequently Called Her ‘My Darling’

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s not a big secret that Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ marriage was an unhappy one. So it’s not a surprise Diana allegedly developed a crush on one of her A-list friends back in the 1980s — specifically with George Michael.  In the upcoming biography by James Gavin called George Michael: A Life, he explores a myriad of aspects of the late singer’s life — including his relationship with Diana. They were quite close,...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Burt Reynolds Hilariously Recalled the Day He and Clint Eastwood Were Fired From Universal

When you talk about big-time movie icons, then you better mention Clint Eastwood and Burt Reynolds in the same breath. Both of these actors would become box-office hit magnets. There was a time when the movies they appeared in were sure-fire winners. Well, things didn’t start out that way. Before making it on the big screen, both of them were contract actors with Universal Pictures.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bob Said#Concerts#Security Guards#Abc News
Outsider.com

Elvis Presley’s Estate Is Now Worth an Insane Amount: See How Much

Cultural icon Elvis Presley‘s estate is now worth an insane amount of money, and just how much may shock you. The estate is worth around 1 billion dollars, according to a recent Billboard article. A number of factors contribute to this increase. This includes a new biopic, booming publishing valuations, and Elvis’ continued cultural cache. Elvis was one of the most influential musicians of the 20th century. His legacy continues to live on today.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

131K+
Followers
107K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy